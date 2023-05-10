Thunderstorms to hit the north and north-east after yellow weather warning issued

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm weather warning across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

The warning will be in effect across between 1pm and 8pm today.

It is expected to affect Inverness, Moray and some of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire.

Forecasters have warned heavy showers of rain and hail and thunderstorms are to be expected.

Damage to buildings is also a possibility from lightning strikes.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Thunderstorms across Northern Ireland, and southern and eastern parts of England and Scotland Wednesday 1300 – 2000 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ksm9wnHAQT — Met Office (@metoffice) May 10, 2023

Those travelling have been told there is a “good chance” driving conditions will be impacted by spray, surface water and hail.

Longer journey times by car, bus and train should be expected.

Sepa has also issued a flood alert for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and parts of the Highlands.

Residents are being warned heavy showers might result in localised flooding causing surface water on many roads.

Is the rain set to continue?

The warning follows after a major incident has been declared in Somerset after there has been flash flooding in many parts of southern England.

Homes have been evacuated due to mudslides after some areas experienced more than two weeks’ worth of rainfall in a few hours on Tuesday.

In the north and north-east, more rain is expected on Thursday afternoon in some parts of Aberdeenshire with more thunder forecast in Ballater.

However, in Inverness, Aberdeen, Elgin and the Highlands, cloudy, rainless skies are forecast with Aviemore boasting one of the highest temperatures of 13C.

The Met Office has provided guidance on staying safe during thunderstorms here.