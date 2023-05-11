Video: Giant Aberdeen letters lit up in red and white to celebrate 40th anniversary of Dons’ European triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Video: Giant Aberdeen letters lit up in red and white to celebrate 40th anniversary of Dons’ European triumph

On this day in 1983, Aberdeen won the European Cup Winners' Cup by beating Spanish giants Real Madrid 2-1 in Gothenburg.

By Chris Cromar

Aberdeen’s giant letters at the Castlegate are paying tribute to the 40th anniversary of the Dons’ European triumph by lighting up in red and white.

The Gothenburg Greats display, which also includes old footage of their success, will be on display until Sunday during the hours of darkness.

It has been specially programmed by local company Luxous Group and is the first display on the letters to mark an event/occasion in the city.

Aberdeen’s giant letters are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the club’s greatest ever triumph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

People are being urged to share their photos and selfies of the Gothenburg Greats letters by using the official hashtags of #ABZletters and #Gothenburg40.

May 11 is a special day in Aberdeen’s history, as it is when they beat Spanish giants Real Madrid 2-1 in the final of the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup in the Swedish city of Gothenburg.

In the December of the same year, the side became the first and only Scottish outfit to win two European trophies after defeating German side Hamburg 2-0 on aggregate to win the Super Cup – the last time a club from Scotland won a European trophy.

The red and white letters celebrate Aberdeen’s European success of 40 years ago. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The Dons team – led by Sir Alex Ferguson – that triumphed at the Ullevi Stadium will go down in memory as the greatest Aberdeen side of all time, with legends including Jim Leighton, Alex McLeish, Willie Miller, Gordon Strachan, the late Neale Cooper, Neil Simpson and winning goal scorer John Hewitt going down in folklore.

To celebrate the club’s unprecedented success – an achievement unlikely to be reached again by a Scottish side – a number of events have been put on to celebrate the anniversary, including the players being be presented with the freedom of the city by Aberdeen City Council at Pittodrie tomorrow.

Aberdeen legend Willie Miller lifts a trophy.
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller lifts the European Cup Winners’ Cup in Gothenburg. Image: Shutterstock.

It is hoped that the 6.5ft letters, which were installed last week and has 98,000 bulbs, will be a boost for tourism in the area, as well as positively promote the city on social media platforms.

Despite this, the letters which are managed by Aberdeen Inspired and can be moved to other locations has caused some controversy, with people questioning if they should be facing the other way (i.e. with Union Street in the background), however this was done to avoid distracting nearby vehicles due to its bright lights.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dylan Findlay from Inverurie.
Parents’ heartfelt tribute to toddler Dylan Findlay who died at Disneyland
2
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
3
Tranmere Rovers' Josh Dacres-Cogley with the ball
Aberdeen drop out of the race to sign Tranmere defender
4
Martin McNolty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after assaulting a child at an Aberdeen shopping centre.
Man found guilty of ‘handling’ child’s legs and face at Aberdeen shopping centre
5
Anthony Burns was injured in a collision on the Isle of Skye. Image: Marie Bernards
Horror crash victim discharged from Inverness hospital wearing only boxer shorts
2
6
Jay McIntosh admitted viciously assaulting his girlfriend at the Hotel Ibis in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Brutal boyfriend sunk teeth into girlfriend’s nose during row at hotel
7
Martin Roy, managing director, Ptarmigan Homes in Inverness
Inverness housebuilder Ptarmigan Homes enters liquidation leaving projects unfinished
8
A859 on Lewis is closed following an accident.
Pedestrian killed in crash on A859 Stornoway to Tarbert road
9
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A family has been ordered to pay compensation to their disfigured victim after they went to his home and dragged him outside following an altercation at the local pub Picture shows; (L-R) Robert Cadger, Nathan Cadger and Chloe Cadger. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Linkedin/Facebook Date; Unknown
North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man
10
A96 at Craibstone roundabout
Six-weeks of improvement works on the A96 near Aberdeen Airport to start next week

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]