Is the new Aberdeen Hollywood-style sign facing the wrong way?

Aberdeen residents have been sharing their concerns that the city’s new giant sign is facing the wrong direction.

Some people think it should be pointing down Union Street instead of towards the Castlegate so city shoppers would be able to see the sign from down the Granite Mile.

The giant and “bold” sign first popped up in the city on Wednesday morning.

It is hoped it will emulate places like Las Vegas, Amsterdam and Toronto in the belief the big characters will become a tourist attraction.

The Press & Journal exclusively revealed the plans for the sign in February, with plans detailing how it could become selfie central.

Should the Aberdeen sign be turned around?

But the decision to point it towards the Castlegate instead of Union Street has puzzled some Aberdonians.

Mandy Raitt commented on social media: “Surely it should be facing down Union Street?”

Kirsten Brown wrote: “The harbour would have been a better place. Facing down Union Street would have made more sense than its current position.”

Jenni Drummond posted: “Should it not be facing the other way? Weird positioning. Quite honestly it would have fitted in much better at the new harbour, the beach or out at the airport.”

Wendy Porter wrote: “Usually these signs would be positioned in front of a view or point of interest to provide a photo opportunity. Is a view along an empty street with more ‘to let’ signs the best view to showcase our city?”

Sign pointing at Castlegate to ‘avoid distracting’ vehicles

The project is being led by the business improvement body Aberdeen Inspired.

They said they were “delighted” the sign had been generating so much interest.

But said the sign has been positioned to face the Mercat Cross to avoid distracting nearby vehicles with its bright lights.

They also said the spot was chosen to allow visitors to get a “picture postcard” photo down the famous Granite Mile.

Where will the Aberdeen sign go next?

The organisation said that eventually the letters will be relocated to different locations around the city to tie in with events.

According to council planning documents published today, after three months at Castlegate, the lights will be relocated to a new location.

Future planned locations include Union Terrace Gardens and Pittodrie Stadium.

It is also expected the letters will display digital celebrations for all manner of special events, including: Christmas, Spectra, Easter, Valentine’s Day, Pride, graduations, Nuart Aberdeen and many more.

Could the Aberdeen sign become a tourist hotspot?

The 6.5ft tall letter sign is illuminated by 98,000 lightbulbs and has been designed by local design firm Luxous Group.

It comes as the new Aberdeen South Harbour has been completed to allow cruise ships to dock in the area – bringing thousands of visitors per ship.

Other events like the European Pipe Band Championships and the Tall Ships are also expected to bring crowds to the city.

The project has been planned to last for five years and has been funded by the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, VisitAberdeenshire and the Scottish Government’s Scotland Loves Local fund.