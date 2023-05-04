Is the new Aberdeen Hollywood-style sign facing the wrong way?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is the new Aberdeen Hollywood-style sign facing the wrong way?

Aberdeen residents have been sharing concerns that the sign should be pointing down Union Street instead of toward Castlegate.

By Cameron Roy

Aberdeen residents have been sharing their concerns that the city’s new giant sign is facing the wrong direction.

Some people think it should be pointing down Union Street instead of towards the Castlegate so city shoppers would be able to see the sign from down the Granite Mile.

The giant and “bold” sign first popped up in the city on Wednesday morning.

It is hoped it will emulate places like Las Vegas, Amsterdam and Toronto in the belief the big characters will become a tourist attraction.

The Press & Journal exclusively revealed the plans for the sign in February, with plans detailing how it could become selfie central.

The sign lighting up the Castlegate courtyard. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Should the Aberdeen sign be turned around?

But the decision to point it towards the Castlegate instead of Union Street has puzzled some Aberdonians.

Mandy Raitt commented on social media: “Surely it should be facing down Union Street?”

Kirsten Brown wrote: “The harbour would have been a better place. Facing down Union Street would have made more sense than its current position.”

The Aberdeen sign from the unlit Union Street side. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Jenni Drummond posted: “Should it not be facing the other way? Weird positioning. Quite honestly it would have fitted in much better at the new harbour, the beach or out at the airport.”

Wendy Porter wrote: “Usually these signs would be positioned in front of a view or point of interest to provide a photo opportunity. Is a view along an empty street with more ‘to let’ signs the best view to showcase our city?”

 

Sign pointing at Castlegate to ‘avoid distracting’ vehicles

The project is being led by the business improvement body Aberdeen Inspired.

They said they were “delighted” the sign had been generating so much interest.

But said the sign has been positioned to face the Mercat Cross to avoid distracting nearby vehicles with its bright lights.

They also said the spot was chosen to allow visitors to get a “picture postcard” photo down the famous Granite Mile.

Las Vegas
The world-famous Las Vegas sign faces away from the city to allow the perfect photo with the skyline in the background. Image: Shutterstock

Where will the Aberdeen sign go next?

The organisation said that eventually the letters will be relocated to different locations around the city to tie in with events.

According to council planning documents published today, after three months at Castlegate, the lights will be relocated to a new location.

The sign will also be making an appearance at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

Future planned locations include Union Terrace Gardens and Pittodrie Stadium.

It is also expected the letters will display digital celebrations for all manner of special events, including: Christmas, Spectra, Easter, Valentine’s Day, Pride, graduations, Nuart Aberdeen and many more.

Could the Aberdeen sign become a tourist hotspot?

The 6.5ft tall letter sign is illuminated by 98,000 lightbulbs and has been designed by local design firm Luxous Group.

It comes as the new Aberdeen South Harbour has been completed to allow cruise ships to dock in the area – bringing thousands of visitors per ship.

Tall Ships last visited Aberdeen back in 1997, they will be coming in 2025 too. Image: DC Thomson

Other events like the European Pipe Band Championships and the Tall Ships are also expected to bring crowds to the city.

The project has been planned to last for five years and has been funded by the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, VisitAberdeenshire and the Scottish Government’s Scotland Loves Local fund.

