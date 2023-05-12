‘It was meant as fun’: Aberdeen pub apologises over man in blackface at coronation party

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen pub has apologised after pictures it shared showed a man in blackface at a party to celebrate the king’s coronation.

The man was dressed up as 70s TV character Huggy Bear – from cop drama Starsky and Hutch – at a themed event at the Abergeldie Bar last weekend.

A picture of the man, with what has been described as blackface makeup, was posted on the pub’s Facebook page.

It has since been deleted by the venue, as has a statement defending the individual.

Before it was deleted, it read: “On Saturday we had a 70s night plus celebrating the King’s coronation. One of our customers dressed as a character Huggy Bear from the 70s, some people found it offensive.

“But I can assure you that would be the last thing on his mind. It’s people like him who support our dying trade. The people who were upset by it, I have never seen in the bar.

“It was meant as fun.”

‘I was totally unaware’

After being criticised, an apology was posted on the Hoburn Street bar’s Facebook page.

This time it read: “I would like to post this message to make everyone aware that I have done my research and I now understand what blackface means.

“I was totally unaware of this, as obviously so were many in the bar. I have taken it on board and now understand what you’re saying and again I can only apologise.”

What is blackface?

Blackface commonly refers to when someone, typically with white skin, paints their face darker to resemble a black person.

It is a historical practice that dates back around 200 years.

It’s seen as racist and many people find it deeply offensive.

But it isn’t just about painting skin a different colour.

Blackface was a practice in which black people were mocked for the entertainment of white people, and negative stereotypes were promoted across the US and Europe.