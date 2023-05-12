Stonehaven Open Air Pool to open in June following essential repairs

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Stonehaven’s most treasured attractions is set to open again in June.

Work has been ongoing at Stonehaven Open Air Pool in preparation for a busy summer of swimmers.

It will open on June 10, although if work is completed it may informally open sooner.

The almost 90-year-old pool is closed during the winter months from September.

In order to get it ready in time for the busy summer season, “essential maintenance” is being organised by Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool and council teams.

While these temperature-dependent repairs are ongoing, a temporary covering over the pool has been put in place.

Busy few months behind the scenes

Tim Stephen, service operations manager at Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA) , said the opening was later than hoped but additional issues during the repairs were found.

“It’s been a busy few months behind the scenes to make sure the pool is ready to welcome visitors,” he added.

“Following a survey last autumn, we’ve been undertaking some essential maintenance to keep the pool watertight, following interim repairs last year.

“While we’d hoped to open slightly earlier this year on, the scope of the repairs had to be extended to take account of additional issues that only became apparent as the work began.

“I’d like to thank our contractor and the Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool for their hard work to get us to the stage and we hope our visitors will enjoy returning to the waters once again.”

Once the repairs are finished, the pool will be refilled and reheated to a balmy 29C to gear up for a busy season.

Repairs ensure future of ‘treasured’ facility

In the past, the “much-loved landmark” has hosted a range of aquatic classes and events such as water aerobics, midnight swims and even ceilidhs.

Steve Harris, chairman of the Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool, said they were looking forward to welcoming people back.

He added: “It’s unfortunate that the pool cannot open as originally planned but we are very grateful to the contractors for highlighting the additional issues and then undertaking additional repairs in double quick time, working over weekend and during evenings.

“However, once the repairs are complete we will have a ‘like new’ pool basin which will ensure the longevity of our treasured but ageing resource.”

In the meantime, the Splash Cafe – which is under new management this year – will be opening on Saturday, May 27.

For more information visit the website or the Facebook page for further updates.