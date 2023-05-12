Blowfly strike could cost more than £200 for every lamb lost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Blowfly strike could cost more than £200 for every lamb lost

An updated costing model was made by the University of Bristol.

By Katrina Macarthur
TREATMENT: Early action is the best way to prevent strikes on ewes and lambs.
TREATMENT: Early action is the best way to prevent strikes on ewes and lambs.

Mortalities due to blowfly strike could be costing farmers £209 per lamb and £184 per breeding ewe, according to an updated costing model by the University of Bristol.

The model has been updated to reflect recent changes in farm economics, new information on insecticidal products and the impact of a changing climate.

It is based on a lowland 250-ewe breeding flock rearing an average of 1.5 lambs per ewe, and predicts that 22 ewes and 36 lambs will be struck by flystrike in a medium-risk scenario.

The estimated loss of £209 per lamb is based on the income lost from not selling the animal and the average cost of rearing a replacement lamb.

The loss of £184 per breeding ewe is based on the cost of rearing a replacement ewe lamb and the value of a cull ewe.

Matt Colston, ruminant technical consultant at Elanco Animal Health, who commissioned the update to the costing model, says the figures highlight the financial consequences of blowfly strike and why preventative treatment is paramount.

“The model looks at different management strategies – ranging from no treatment at all, to a combination of different treatments with preventative Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) products and pyrethroid products – in low, medium and high-risk scenarios for strike,” he said.

“In all cases, preventative treatment for ewes and lambs is the most cost-effective strategy and not treating sheep to prevent strike is likely to be the costliest strategy.”

The financial implications on the example farm, based on a 5% mortality rate, are an estimated cost to the farmer of £1,834 – this increases to £3,483 in a high-strike risk scenario.

Mr Colston says although the previous model suggested no treatment was a cost-effective option for low-risk flocks, this is no longer the case.

“Relying on the identification of struck animals and then administering treatment is no longer cost-effective,” adds Mr Colston.

“This is due to an increase in the incidence of flystrike, alongside the higher market value of lambs in comparison to the cost of treatment.”

He encourages farmers to assess their flock’s blowfly risk and to develop a control plan that covers the whole season ahead.

“A lot of farmers don’t realise that if they don’t put their preventative treatment on early in the season, more flies will have reproduced, resulting in higher populations by middle of the summer,” he said.

“By that point, the challenge can be very overwhelming and as this updated costing model shows, the financial consequences can be severe.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
A sinkhole where Moray Council has closed Fife Street in Dufftown due to its size. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In pictures: Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told