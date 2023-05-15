Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep comes to Inverurie shop to fundraise for local charity

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A homegrown version of TV game show supermarket sweep is coming to Inverurie – and will benefit local foodbanks.

Aldi Scotland’s Supermarket Sweep challenge will give customers in the Aberdeenshire town the chance to raise money for a local charity, as well as a trolley load of goodies for themself.

Inverurie residents have the opportunity to pick up their favourite items from Aldi’s store on Loco Works Road.

Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep in Inverurie will donate to a local foodback

Launched in 2016, Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep offers a five-minute trolley dash, and winners take home all the Aldi favourites they can grab in that time.

The Aldi Inverurie shop will also donate the cash value of the trolley to a local foodbank.

The lucky shopper also has a chance to double this cash donation and take home a Special Buy item of their choice – up to the value of £50 – if they successfully find a hidden inflatable in-store.

Last month, Paul McPherson took part in the competition in Aldi’s Westhill store – winning £637.90 worth of goods for himself and raising a total of £1,275.80 for The Portlethen Larder.

£10,000 in donations to foodbanks

Inverurie residents can apply for Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep from today until Sunday May 21.

Richard Holloway, Aldi’s managing director in Scotland, said: “The supermarket sweep is an event in the Aldi calendar that we always look forward to.

“We are pleased to be bringing the initiative back for yet another year, and to offer one lucky Inverurie resident the chance to have a truly unique supermarket experience.

“Last year we donated almost £10,000 to foodbanks through Supermarket Sweep, and we want to build on this in 2023.

Shoppers will be asked to nominate their chosen foodbank when applying to take part. Entrants must be over 18 years old to take part, and alcohol products are not included in the sweep.

Entry is free and customers can apply in-store or by emailing supermarketsweep@aldi.co.uk. Entrants must be available to take part in the sweep after stores close at 10pm on their chosen date.