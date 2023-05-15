Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep comes to Inverurie shop to fundraise for local charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep comes to Inverurie shop to fundraise for local charity

Customers in Aberdeenshire town have the chance to raise money for a local charity of their choice, and a trolley full of shopping for themself. 

By Louise Glen
Aldi's Inverurie shop is hosting a supermarket sweep.
Inverurie residents can enter now for the opportunity to take part in the speed-shopping experience. Image: Aldi.

A homegrown version of TV game show supermarket sweep is coming to Inverurie – and will benefit local foodbanks.

Aldi Scotland’s Supermarket Sweep challenge will give customers in the Aberdeenshire town the chance to raise money for a local charity, as well as a trolley load of goodies for themself.

Inverurie residents have the opportunity to pick up their favourite items from Aldi’s store on Loco Works Road.

Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep in Inverurie will donate to a local foodback

Launched in 2016, Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep offers a five-minute trolley dash, and winners take home all the Aldi favourites they can grab in that time.

The Aldi Inverurie shop will also donate the cash value of the trolley to a local foodbank.

A picture of Aldi who are hosting a supermarket sweep in one of their Inverurie branches.
Supermarket Sweep will be coming to the Aldi on Loco Works Road in Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick.

The lucky shopper also has a chance to double this cash donation and take home a Special Buy item of their choice – up to the value of £50 – if they successfully find a hidden inflatable in-store.

Last month, Paul McPherson took part in the competition in Aldi’s Westhill store – winning £637.90 worth of goods for himself and raising a total of £1,275.80 for The Portlethen Larder.

£10,000 in donations to foodbanks

Inverurie residents can apply for Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep from today until Sunday May 21.

Richard Holloway, Aldi’s managing director in Scotland, said: “The supermarket sweep is an event in the Aldi calendar that we always look forward to.

“We are pleased to be bringing the initiative back for yet another year, and to offer one lucky Inverurie resident the chance to have a truly unique supermarket experience.

“Last year we donated almost £10,000 to foodbanks through Supermarket Sweep, and we want to build on this in 2023.

Shoppers will be asked to nominate their chosen foodbank when applying to take part. Entrants must be over 18 years old to take part, and alcohol products are not included in the sweep.

Entry is free and customers can apply in-store or by emailing supermarketsweep@aldi.co.uk. Entrants must be available to take part in the sweep after stores close at 10pm on their chosen date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]