Nearly 40 firefighters tackle house blaze near Fochabers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Nearly 40 firefighters tackle house blaze near Fochabers

The B9015 to the B9103 was closed by police towards Orton Bridge and Inchberry Hall during the incident.

By Lauren Taylor and Cameron Roy
Firefighters on an aerial platform dampen down the burnt-out house near Fochabers.
About 40 firefighters from across Moray were sent to the house fire at Orton, near Fochabers. Image: JasperImage

Around 40 firefighters were called to tackle a house fire near Fochabers.

Six units were scrambled to the property at Orton, as well as a high reach pump, a water carrier and an incident support vehicle.

It is understood 40 firefighters were at the scene.

Appliances were sent from Rothes, Fochabers, Elgin, Aberlour, Keith, and Buckie when the alarm was raised at 11.30am.

The large rural property has been completely destroyed, with the roof completely burnt-out.

A house in Orton near Fochabers has been badly damaged by the fire with the roof mainly caved in.
The home was badly damaged by the flames. Image: JasperImage

A spokeswoman from the fire service confirmed nobody was evacuated.

It is unclear how the fire began at this stage.

Road closed by police

Reports on social media suggest 12 fire appliances were at the scene at one point.

Nearby residents who heard the sirens thought emergency services were responding to a crash at first.

The cottage has been completely destroyed by the fire. Image: Jasperimage.

One resident, Nicola Gunn, who lives on the road leading up to the property, was working from home at the time of the incident.

She said: “I heard all the police cars and fire engines and thought it must have been quite bad.

“It is really quite bad, what a shame.”

Jack Thomson, 24, had been away working but was shocked when he saw the images of the “burning building” being shared online.

“It was quite a shock,” he added.

Multiple fire engineers were called to the scene, and remain there dampening down. Image: JasperImage

The B9015 to the B9103 was earlier closed by police towards Orton Bridge and Inchberry Hall and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a fire at a premises on the B9015 in Orton, Fochabers, around 11.30am on Monday, 15 May, 2023.

“Officers assisted Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with traffic management, before the scene was handed to local authority partners.

“There is no further police involvement.”

The stop message for the fire came back at around 4.35pm but firefighters remained at the scene to help make sure the fire was completely extinguished.

Crews eventually left the scene at 10pm on Monday night.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]