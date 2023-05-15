Nearly 40 firefighters tackle house blaze near Fochabers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Around 40 firefighters were called to tackle a house fire near Fochabers.

Six units were scrambled to the property at Orton, as well as a high reach pump, a water carrier and an incident support vehicle.

It is understood 40 firefighters were at the scene.

Appliances were sent from Rothes, Fochabers, Elgin, Aberlour, Keith, and Buckie when the alarm was raised at 11.30am.

The large rural property has been completely destroyed, with the roof completely burnt-out.

A spokeswoman from the fire service confirmed nobody was evacuated.

It is unclear how the fire began at this stage.

Road closed by police

Reports on social media suggest 12 fire appliances were at the scene at one point.

Nearby residents who heard the sirens thought emergency services were responding to a crash at first.

One resident, Nicola Gunn, who lives on the road leading up to the property, was working from home at the time of the incident.

She said: “I heard all the police cars and fire engines and thought it must have been quite bad.

“It is really quite bad, what a shame.”

Jack Thomson, 24, had been away working but was shocked when he saw the images of the “burning building” being shared online.

“It was quite a shock,” he added.

The B9015 to the B9103 was earlier closed by police towards Orton Bridge and Inchberry Hall and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a fire at a premises on the B9015 in Orton, Fochabers, around 11.30am on Monday, 15 May, 2023.

“Officers assisted Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with traffic management, before the scene was handed to local authority partners.

“There is no further police involvement.”

The stop message for the fire came back at around 4.35pm but firefighters remained at the scene to help make sure the fire was completely extinguished.

Crews eventually left the scene at 10pm on Monday night.