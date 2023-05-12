Westhill supermarket sweep winner scoops more than £1,000 for Aberdeenshire foodbank

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Westhill shopper has raised more than £1,000 for a local foodbank by taking part in a supermarket sweep challenge.

Paul McPherson took part in the gameshow-inspired competition at the Westhill Aldi store on April 20.

In his five-minute trolley dash he was able to secure himself £637.90 worth of goods and raise a total of £1,275.80 for his nominated charity, The Portlethen Larder.

As he also successfully found the hidden inflatable in the store, Aldi doubled his charity donation.

He said: “I found the opportunity to take part in the supermarket sweep as a once in a lifetime event that you dream about. Taking part was so much fun and rewarding.

“I was delighted to have helped my local foodbank as they provide such a valuable service in the local area.”

Supporting the local community

The money donated to Portlethen Larder will be used to buy in fresh fruit, vegetables and meat for the foodbank.

Chairwoman Leigh McKenzie said: “Paul was clearly on a mission and did an amazing job with his wife and son there to support him, we all cheered him on.

“He was very focused and wanted to raise a good amount of money for the larder – and boy, he did. This money will help us so much buying in fresh fruit, vegetables and meat for the families and elderly people we support.

“Thank you to Aldi for running this competition as it means so much to us smaller foodbanks.”

The popular in-store initiative has helped raise thousands for foodbanks across the country since it launched in 2016.

Richard Holloway, regional managing director for Aldi Scotland, added: “We are proud that the supermarket sweep is a firm favourite across the country, and we are so pleased to bring it back this year.”

The Press and Journal is working to support communities across the north-east and north of Scotland through its Big Food Appeal.

We want to help break down the stigma around foodbanks, and make it clear what support is available.