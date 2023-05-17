Action plans put in place by Aberdeen City Council following ‘weak’ inspections at nurseries

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen City Council has pulled together plans to improve a number of nurseries after issues were identified by inspectors.

The education and children’s services committee has considered feedback from the Care Inspectorate on a number of early learning centres which were visited at the start of the year.

On one occasion, inspectors identified a number of issues around safety at Kirkhill School Nursery in Kincorth – including youngsters going home hungry.

It was also found that a lack of infection prevention measures and poor recording of medication were putting children at risk.

The Care Inspectorate gave the nursery an overall “weak” rating and ordered the service to make a number of specific improvements.

An action plan has been put in place by the council to “drive forward” the areas for improvement.

This includes making changes to better support the children in attendance and improving staff training.

Carrying out risk assessments

The action plan for Kirkhill School Nursery, which is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, includes refresher training for staff in child protection.

Staff will also carry out another review of all the medication kept in the nursery with medication forms to be checked with the parents or carers present.

One of the issues identified by inspectors was the procedures in place at pick-up and drop-off time, which were not protecting children from unknown adults entering the building.

The action plan states a “clear risk assessment” will be carried out and a member of staff will be manning the door at these times.

All broken resources, including toys used by children, will be removed and more staff will ensure more regular communication with parents.

In the plan, it states: “Discussions to be held around ensuring that children are sensitively and respectful cared for at all times and issues (will be) immediately addressed.”

Parents invited to discuss issues

In March, the Care Inspectorate also paid a visit to Orchard Brae, an additional needs service operated across two sites – the Ashgrove Centre and Orchard Brae School.

Inspectors noted that “high quality learning opportunities” were only found at one of the locations.

An overall “weak” rating was given due to gaps in staff skills and knowledge, and their lack of understanding at times when it came to supporting young people’s learning.

The action plan highlights training will be provided in areas of “child development and additional support needs”.

Staff will review all risk assessments and carry out inductions to make sure all everyone who works at Orchard Brae has a clear understanding of their roles.

Parents will also be invited to a meeting to fully discuss the findings in the Care Inspectorate report.

Nurseries making ‘good progress’

Orchard Brae and Kirkhill were the two lowest rated early education settings visited by the Care Inspectorate this year which the council is actively working to improve.

The committee highlights the Care Inspectorate is continuing to work on a “risk basis” so a higher number of services being inspected have had a complaint or issue previously raised.

Plans are also in place to further improve the early education services at Broomhill, Forehill and Heathryburn where “good progress” is being made.