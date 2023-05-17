Action plans put in place by Aberdeen City Council following ‘weak’ inspections at nurseries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Action plans put in place by Aberdeen City Council following ‘weak’ inspections at nurseries

The council's education committee is working to make improvements after visits from the Care Inspectorate at Kirkhill School Nursery and Orchard Brae.

By Ellie Milne
The exterior of the Kirkhill School building in Kincorth
Kirkhill School Nursery, located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, is one of the early education services the council has put an action plan in place for following a weak inspection. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen City Council has pulled together plans to improve a number of nurseries after issues were identified by inspectors.

The education and children’s services committee has considered feedback from the Care Inspectorate on a number of early learning centres which were visited at the start of the year.

On one occasion, inspectors identified a number of issues around safety at Kirkhill School Nursery in Kincorth – including youngsters going home hungry.

It was also found that a lack of infection prevention measures and poor recording of medication were putting children at risk.

The Care Inspectorate gave the nursery an overall “weak” rating and ordered the service to make a number of specific improvements.

An action plan has been put in place by the council to “drive forward” the areas for improvement.

This includes making changes to better support the children in attendance and improving staff training.

Carrying out risk assessments

A photo showing a welcome sign on a brick wall for Kirkhill School and nursery.
The action plan for Kirkhill School nursery involves risk assessments and staff training. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The action plan for Kirkhill School Nursery, which is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, includes refresher training for staff in child protection.

Staff will also carry out another review of all the medication kept in the nursery with medication forms to be checked with the parents or carers present.

One of the issues identified by inspectors was the procedures in place at pick-up and drop-off time, which were not protecting children from unknown adults entering the building.

The action plan states a “clear risk assessment” will be carried out and a member of staff will be manning the door at these times.

All broken resources, including toys used by children, will be removed and more staff will ensure more regular communication with parents.

In the plan, it states: “Discussions to be held around ensuring that children are sensitively and respectful cared for at all times and issues (will be) immediately addressed.”

Parents invited to discuss issues

In March, the Care Inspectorate also paid a visit to Orchard Brae, an additional needs service operated across two sites – the Ashgrove Centre and Orchard Brae School.

Inspectors noted that “high quality learning opportunities” were only found at one of the locations.

A photo of the exterior of Orchard Brae School.
Orchard Brae School is on Howes Road in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

An overall “weak” rating was given due to gaps in staff skills and knowledge, and their  lack of understanding at times when it came to supporting young people’s learning.

The action plan highlights training will be provided in areas of “child development and additional support needs”.

Staff will review all risk assessments and carry out inductions to make sure all everyone who works at Orchard Brae has a clear understanding of their roles.

Parents will also be invited to a meeting to fully discuss the findings in the Care Inspectorate report.

Nurseries making ‘good progress’

Orchard Brae and Kirkhill were the two lowest rated early education settings visited by the Care Inspectorate this year which the council is actively working to improve.

The committee highlights the Care Inspectorate is continuing to work on a “risk basis” so a higher number of services being inspected have had a complaint or issue previously raised.

Plans are also in place to further improve the early education services at Broomhill, Forehill and Heathryburn where “good progress” is being made.

