Home News Highlands & Islands

Rare beetle found at event in the Outer Hebrides

The short-necked oil beetle, a rare species, was discovered on North Uist in the Outer Hebrides.

By Tiana Mudkavi
Short-necked oil beetles were only previously thought to be on the Isle of Coll in Scotland. Image: Suzanne Burgess/Nature Scot
Short-necked oil beetles were only previously thought to be on the Isle of Coll in Scotland. Image: Suzanne Burgess/Nature Scot

A rare beetle has been discovered on an Outer Hebrides island for the first time at a Species on the Edge launch event.

The new multi-species conservation programme set up a short-necked oil beetle workshop on the island of North Uist.

During the event, 24 of this rare species were found.

This caught the attention of enthusiasts on Tiree, who carried out their own search for the beetle which proved successful.

It is the first time the short-necked oil beetle has been found on island.

Species on the Edge kicks off

Species on the Edge is a partnership programme of eight conservation organisations dedicated to improving the fortunes of 37 priority species found along Scotland’s coast and islands.

Activity occurs in seven areas, including the Inner Hebrides, Shetland and Orkney.

Enthusiasts on an il beetle workshop field trip in North Uist. Image: Katy Malone/Nature Scot

It began in the Outer Hebrides on April 25, where participants learned about the short-necked oil beetle at the North Uist Agricultural Centre.

Katy Malone, Outer Hebrides area manager for Species on the Edge, expressed her excitement about the discovery, saying: “This workshop marks the start of a four-year programme in the Outer Hebrides.”

“For me, it could not have gone any better.”

‘A great indicator of a healthy biodiverse ecosystem’

Sally Morris, Buglife conservation officer, said: “In 2020, the only known populations of short-necked oil beetles in Scotland were found on the Isle of Coll. Thanks to increased awareness through Species on the Edge, more populations have been found around Scotland.

“Short-necked oil beetles are rare in Great Britain and vulnerable to extinction due to their small, scattered populations.”

Short-necked oil beetles are difficult to find in the UK. Image: Eilidh Ross/Nature Scot

Mrs Morris explained that efforts will be made to ensure landowners provide suitable conditions for the species to survive, as the beetles are beneficial to biodiversity.

She added: “Their life cycle is linked to the Northern Colletes mining bee, a species that relies on flower-rich coastal grassland.”

Over the four and a half years, project officers will work closely with inhabitants to help them protect their local biodiversity. The programme will offer training, workshops and volunteering to supply knowledge and skills across the seven target areas.

Conversation

[[title]]