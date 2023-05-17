Man taken to hospital following ‘serious assault’ in Seaton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital following a “serious assault” at a property in the Seaton area of Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to a property on School Road following reports of an assault at around 3.30pm yesterday.

A 48-year-old man was found injured and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

It is understood there was a large police presence on the residential street as well as an ambulance.

Officers are still carrying out inquiries following the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.30pm on Tuesday, May 16, police were called to a property on School Road, in the Seaton area of Aberdeen, following the serious assault of a 48-year-old man.

“He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment and inquiries are ongoing.”