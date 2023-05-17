Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Man taken to hospital following ‘serious assault’ in Seaton Officers are still carrying out inquiries into the incident. By Lauren Taylor May 17 2023, 12.47pm Share Man taken to hospital following ‘serious assault’ in Seaton Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5738716/man-taken-to-hospital-following-serious-assault-in-seaton/ Copy Link 0 comment A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital following an incident in the Seaton area of Aberdeen. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital following a “serious assault” at a property in the Seaton area of Aberdeen. Emergency services were called to a property on School Road following reports of an assault at around 3.30pm yesterday. A 48-year-old man was found injured and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. It is understood there was a large police presence on the residential street as well as an ambulance. Police were called to School Road, Seaton. Image: Google Maps. Officers are still carrying out inquiries following the incident. A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.30pm on Tuesday, May 16, police were called to a property on School Road, in the Seaton area of Aberdeen, following the serious assault of a 48-year-old man. “He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment and inquiries are ongoing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
