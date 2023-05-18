‘Phenomenal’ demand for neurodiversity events in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 600 parents and teachers have signed up for free events on supporting young people who are neurodiverse.

Demand has been so high that organisers Aberdeen Inspired have moved it to a larger space at Robert Gordon College and added an online option – which is also now fully subscribed.

The events will cover a variety of topics, including parenting strategies to create a neurodiverse friendly home.

The following day there is an event on neurodiversity in the workplace, offering tips for unlocking potential.

Both events are being held to support the return of the popular ADHD Foundation’s Umbrella Project.

A canopy of colourful brollies was erected in Aberdeen for the first time last year and proved so popular that it is being installed again this summer.

They celebrate the umbrella term of neurodiversity, which includes ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyspraxia.

Events to empower neurodiverse youths in Aberdeen

Roule Wood, business engagement manager, said she was delighted at the response to the events, which take place on May 29 and 30.

“The phenomenal demand for the sessions for parents and carers is unprecedented and really shows how much need there is for help and resources to support children who are neurodiverse,” she said.

“We are also looking forward to supporting businesses and helping them to understand how best to work with colleagues who are neurodiverse, and the benefits a diverse workforce can have on your bottom line.”

The event is being sponsored by North Sea operator CNR International.

Managing director Barry Duncan said: “As a major employer in Aberdeen, we understand the value of an inclusive workforce and the benefits that different skills and approaches to problem-solving bring.

“We are pleased to be supporting the event for parents and teachers, and empowering and enabling the next generation of children and young people.”

Tickets for the Neurodiversity in the Workplace – Unlocking Potential and Driving Business Success conference can be found here.

Meanwhile, people can book their place and find further information about the Robert Gordon’s College events here.