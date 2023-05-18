‘Phenomenal’ demand for neurodiversity events in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Phenomenal’ demand for neurodiversity events in Aberdeen

There is high demand for a neurodiversity event in Aberdeen to assist parents, teachers and businesses in supporting young people who are neurodiverse.

By Tiana Mudkavi
ADHD Foundation's Umbrella Project.
Aberdeen Inspired is hosting two events on neurodiversity this month. They will support the return of the Umbrella Project, which raises awareness of the term, which encompasses disorders such as ADHD and autism. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.

More than 600 parents and teachers have signed up for free events on supporting young people who are neurodiverse.

Demand has been so high that organisers Aberdeen Inspired have moved it to a larger space at Robert Gordon College and added an online option – which is also now fully subscribed.

The events will cover a variety of topics, including parenting strategies to create a neurodiverse friendly home.

The following day there is an event on neurodiversity in the workplace, offering tips for unlocking potential.

Both events are being held to support the return of the popular ADHD Foundation’s Umbrella Project. 

A canopy of colourful brollies was erected in Aberdeen for the first time last year and proved so popular that it is being installed again this summer.

They celebrate the umbrella term of neurodiversity, which includes ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyspraxia.

Youngsters performing at the launch of ADHD Foundation's Umbrella Project in 2022.
Youngsters performed at the launch of last year’s Umbrella Project. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Events to empower neurodiverse youths in Aberdeen

Roule Wood, business engagement manager, said she was delighted at the response to the events, which take place on May 29 and 30.

“The phenomenal demand for the sessions for parents and carers is unprecedented and really shows how much need there is for help and resources to support children who are neurodiverse,” she said.

“We are also looking forward to supporting businesses and helping them to understand how best to work with colleagues who are neurodiverse, and the benefits a diverse workforce can have on your bottom line.”

The event is being sponsored by North Sea operator CNR International.

Managing director Barry Duncan said: “As a major employer in Aberdeen, we understand the value of an inclusive workforce and the benefits that different skills and approaches to problem-solving bring.

“We are pleased to be supporting the event for parents and teachers, and empowering and enabling the next generation of children and young people.”

Tickets for the Neurodiversity in the Workplace – Unlocking Potential and Driving Business Success conference can be found here.

Meanwhile, people can book their place and find further information about the Robert Gordon’s College events here. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]