‘Enough is enough’: Activist group offers support to Tillydrone residents amid cost-of-living crisis

An Aberdeen activist group has held a public meeting to offer support to those struggling with the rising cost of living and show them “they are not alone”.

Members of local charities and organisations – including Scarf, Shelter and the Citizen Advice Bureau – gathered in Tillydrone to hear locals’ concerns on Saturday.

Organised by the Aberdeen is Jist Scunnered group and Aberdeen Trades Union Council, it offered families a platform to speak up and discuss their current situation.

Dozens of residents turned up to share their personal experience with the cost-of-living crisis and find out more about the help available.

While the atmosphere was “welcoming and friendly”, residents expressed their fears of often having to choose between heating and eating, and struggling to make ends meet.

Families were able to ask questions and get advice, as well as further information about the groups, from a number of stalls laid out at the Tillydrone Community Centre.

‘Austerity has big impact on Tillydrone’

Tommy Campbell, of the Aberdeen Trades Union Council, said the cost-of-living crisis has had an impact on both children and the elderly – with most families now having to resort to using foodbanks.

He added: “It was very clear that austerity is having a really bad impact on families in Tillydrone, as it is in other parts of the city and across the country.

“This is very evident when hearing people’s personal stories about how they are struggling to make ends meet.

“We are coming up to summer time now so people will be able to keep their heating bills down. But then of course, the summer will go by and we’ll roll into winter and people are very fearful of having to once again choose between heating or eating.

“What we wanted to do with this event is lift people’s spirits and morale, and let them realise that they are not alone and isolated.”

More meetings to offer support

The groups are now looking to hold such public meetings in other parts of Aberdeen to offer further support to everyone who needs it.

Mr Campbell added there is an urgent need for the government to step into action and resolve the cost-of-living crisis before it gets even worse.

He said: “We need to gather together to bring pressure on both the UK and Scottish Government to say in one loud voice ‘Enough is enough’.

“We need to turn this around and see a proper distribution of the wealth of the country and invest more in local services and communities.”