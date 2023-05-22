Culture Crawl 2023: Dons to welcome Maggie’s Aberdeen supporters to stadium

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Dons will open their gates to give Maggie’s supporters an “exclusive” behind-the-scenes as part of the Culture Crawl next month.

The hugely popular and unique fundraising event kicks-off on June 16 with hundreds taking part to raise money for cancer sufferers and their families.

The walk, now in its sixth year, gives fundraisers the chance to get an out-of-hours sneak peek into cultural venues they may not otherwise visit.

Venues are normally kept under wraps until the big day – but this year organisers have broken with tradition and announced Pittodrie as one of the special sites.

People taking part will walk eight miles around the city, stopping at more iconic venues to enjoy live entertainment, refreshments, and other surprises.

Dons stadium ‘holds special memories’ for Maggie’s supporters

Maggie’s Aberdeen fundraising manager Richard Stewart is encouraging people to sign up for the Culture Crawl “before it’s too late”.

He said: “Aberdeen Football Club is an institution in the city and plays a major role in the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

“Pittodrie itself is a place that holds special memories for many of our supporters and their families, and we are delighted the club will allow them exclusive access to the stadium as part of the event.

“There is a real feel-good factor around the club just now, and I am sure the opportunity to get behind the scenes – while raising money for charity – will appeal to many fans.

“However, with only a few weeks to go until the big night, we would encourage people to get signed up now before it’s too late.”

Hundreds of fundraisers contributed £58,000 last year, with money raised going towards helping the centre provide support and advice to those with a cancer diagnosis.

Over the years the event has more than £400,000 for the charity in Aberdeen.

The Culture Crawl is the second major event for Maggie’s taking place in June, with its annual Golf Day teeing off on June 1.

The charity will also mark its 10th anniversary with a special ball at the Chester Hotel on September 9.

This year’s culture crawl will be from 5.30pm until 11pm on Friday June 16. Places can be reserved online here.