Woman taken to hospital after crash involving car and van near Banchory

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a van on the A980 near Banchory.

Officers received reports of a crash involving a car and a van on the A980 Banchory to Torphins road shortly before 6pm.

One fire appliance was sent to the scene to assist officers and ambulance crews.

A woman was taken to hospital following the accident, but the extent of her injuries is not yet known.

The A980 was shut between Torphins and Raemoir at the junction with the B977 following the accident, but it has since been reopened.

Recovery has been arranged and officers are investigating the accident.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving two vehicles, a car and a van, on the A980 near Banchory, at its junction with the B977 around 5.50pm on Monday, May 22.

“One woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Recovery was arranged and inquiries into the crash are ongoing.”