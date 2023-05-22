Appeal launched to trace Dingwall man missing in Aviemore since Saturday

Officers are appealing for help to trace the missing Dingwall man last seen walking in Aviemore.

Alan Burness was last seen walking south on Grampian Road in Aviemore around 9.50am on Saturday.

The 47-year-old from Dingwall is described as around 5ft 10ins, of slim build. He has brown hair and when last seen he was wearing a dark-coloured anorak and jeans.

Officers are appealing for the assistance of the public to trace Alan Burness, 47, who is missing from Dingwall.Alan… Posted by Police Scotland Highland & Islands on Monday, 22 May 2023

Officers are appealing for help to trace Mr Burness.

Sergeant John Beverly said: “We would appeal to anyone who may have seen Alan or has any information on his whereabouts to please contact police.

“Information can be passed to officers via 101 quoting incident number 1925 of May 22, 2023.”