Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Multi-agency rescue launched after woman stuck in mud at Newburgh Emergency services, Aberdeen lifeboat and coastguard crews were called to the scene just before midnight on Monday evening. By Lottie Hood May 23 2023, 7.06am Multi-agency rescue launched after woman stuck in mud at Newburgh A woman was caught in the mud in the River Ythan in the mud at Newburgh. Image: HEMEDIA Emergency services were called to help rescue a woman caught in the mud at Newburgh last night. Aberdeen Coastguard received reports of a woman stuck in mud in the River Ythan at Newburgh at around 11.45pm on Monday evening. Police, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended. Aberdeen lifeboat and coastguard crews from Aberdeen, Cruden Bay and Montrose were also mobilised. Launched from Aberdeen, Grampian about half an hour ago – https://t.co/KflC0n3lpm — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) May 22, 2023 A SFRS spokesman said: "We received the call at 11.43pm. Two appliances were mobilised from Ellon as well as boats from Aberdeen Central and Elgin. "Two mud packs, a sled and small gear were used in the incident. The stop message came back at 1.10pm." The woman was recovered and taken to hospital to be checked over. An Aberdeen Coastguard spokesman added: "It was a multi-agency approach. The casualty was recovered successfully and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution. "The incident was finished by 2.45am."
