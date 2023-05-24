Row breaks out as Aberdeen University drops double marking rule

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exams, dissertations and essays at Aberdeen University will not be double marked this term, to allow students to get final grades.

Aberdeen University voted to make changes to how students’ work is marked in a bid to take pressure off striking teaching staff.

The news has not pleased everyone, with student reps calling the move an “insult”.

The university’s senate voted today in favour of a motion to simplify marking ahead of graduations next month.

It comes as members of the University and College Union (UCU) has been involved in national strike action by boycotting marking and assessments since April 20 over pay and working conditions.

There had been fears that students may not be able to graduate this summer with degree classifications, as work would not be graded.

However, as the motion passed – 48 votes to 26 – it will result in abolishing double marking requirements, as well as lowering the percentage of assessments that need to be marked to gain credit for a course – from 75% to 70%.

In January, Aberdeen University Students’ Association (AUSA) passed a motion to support strike action, however, they have opposed the union’s marking and assessment boycott due to the “significant impact” it would have on students.

‘Insult’ to students and staff

Aberdeen UCU chairwoman, Syrithe Pugh described the decision of the senate as an “insult” to the work of students and staff.

She said: “The proposals passed today will damage both students and the university’s reputation.

“They represent a short-sighted attempt by the university to drive through graduations without adequate preparation, while stolidly refusing to negotiate in order to resolve the current industrial dispute.

“They systematically remove safeguards put in place to ensure fairness and consistency in the grades assigned to students’ work, lowering standards of double marking and moderation. They license the grading of work by non-specialists and people who are unqualified.”

Third year student, Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco said: “While many have been supportive of striking lecturers throughout the spring term, final year and international students have repeatedly expressed concern over the potential delay of marks and the effect this will have on their graduations and future careers.

“While the policy approved in senate does not sort out all of these problems – some students may have to graduate without degree classifications for example – it is an important step in mitigating the effects of the marking boycott on students over the last two months.”

‘Every effort to minimise disruption’

An Aberdeen University spokesman said: “The marking and assessment boycott is part of a national dispute and we are making every effort to minimise disruption for our students.

“As part of that effort, the university’s academic body senate has approved temporary additional measures to support the small numbers of students affected by the boycott to graduate. These minor amendments will not impact academic quality and standards.”