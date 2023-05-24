Row breaks out as Aberdeen University drops double marking rule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Row breaks out as Aberdeen University drops double marking rule

Members of the UCU union are currently involved in national strike action by boycotting marking and assessments.

By Chris Cromar
UCU members striking outside the entrance of Aberdeen University.
The University and College Union (UCU) are currently on a national marking and assessment boycott. Image: Kami Thomson /DC Thomson.

Exams, dissertations and essays at Aberdeen University will not be double marked this term, to allow students to get final grades.

Aberdeen University voted to make changes to how students’ work is marked in a bid to take pressure off striking teaching staff.

The news has not pleased everyone, with student reps calling the move an “insult”.

The university’s senate voted today in favour of a motion to simplify marking ahead of graduations next month.

It comes as members of the University and College Union (UCU) has been involved in national strike action by boycotting marking and assessments since April 20 over pay and working conditions.

Outside of King's College at Aberdeen University.
Aberdeen University Senate made the decision today. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

There had been fears that students may not be able to graduate this summer with degree classifications, as work would not be graded.

However, as the motion passed – 48 votes to 26  – it will result in abolishing double marking requirements, as well as lowering the percentage of assessments that need to be marked to gain credit for a course – from 75% to 70%.

In January, Aberdeen University Students’ Association (AUSA) passed a motion to support strike action, however, they have opposed the union’s marking and assessment boycott due to the “significant impact” it would have on students.

‘Insult’ to students and staff

Aberdeen UCU chairwoman, Syrithe Pugh described the decision of the senate as an “insult” to the work of students and staff.

She said: “The proposals passed today will damage both students and the university’s reputation.

“They represent a short-sighted attempt by the university to drive through graduations without adequate preparation, while stolidly refusing to negotiate in order to resolve the current industrial dispute.

“They systematically remove safeguards put in place to ensure fairness and consistency in the grades assigned to students’ work, lowering standards of double marking and moderation. They license the grading of work by non-specialists and people who are unqualified.”

The Aberdeen University building.
Aberdeen University Library. Image: David Walker.

Third year student, Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco said: “While many have been supportive of striking lecturers throughout the spring term, final year and international students have repeatedly expressed concern over the potential delay of marks and the effect this will have on their graduations and future careers.

“While the policy approved in senate does not sort out all of these problems – some students may have to graduate without degree classifications for example – it is an important step in mitigating the effects of the marking boycott on students over the last two months.”

‘Every effort to minimise disruption’

An Aberdeen University spokesman said: “The marking and assessment boycott is part of a national dispute and we are making every effort to minimise disruption for our students.

“As part of that effort, the university’s academic body senate has approved temporary additional measures to support the small numbers of students affected by the boycott to graduate. These minor amendments will not impact academic quality and standards.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]