Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Deeside pipe band given ‘rare’ opportunity to perform with Andre Rieu The pipe band received standing ovations for both songs they performed throughout the evening. By Lauren Taylor May 26 2023, 8.30pm Share Deeside pipe band given ‘rare’ opportunity to perform with Andre Rieu Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5775691/pipe-band-andre-rieu-aberdeen/ Copy Link 0 comment Andre Rieu with pipers from Deeside Caledonia Pipe Band. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation