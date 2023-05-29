Rising star Erin Inglis wows Aberdeen care home residents with emotional singing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rising star Erin Inglis wows Aberdeen care home residents with emotional singing

The youngster, who has a loyal audience on YouTube, impressed the crowd with her favourite songs.

By Cameron Roy
Jackie Kirk, 81, and Jean Runcie, 85, with singer Erin Ingles, at Jesmond Care Home. Image: Renaissance Care.
An Inverurie schoolgirl has impressed Aberdeen care home residents with her singing.

Erin Inglis – who has a huge following online – visited Jesmond Care Home in the Bridge of Don and performed a series of hit songs for the elderly residents.

Some of the residents live with conditions such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.

But they were left delighted when 11-year-old Erin sang some of her favourite songs, including It’s Okay by Nightbirde.

Erin has already built an impressive audience and reputation with her powerful vocals, with one of her songs reaching 46,000 views on YouTube.

Singing makes Erin Inglis feel closer to mum and sister

Erin previously told The Press and Journal how singing makes her feel better – and closer to her mum, who died when she was just five.

She lives in Inverurie with her dad, Scott, and sister Ava.

Her little sister Holly – Ava’s twin – died when she was born prematurely.

Erin told us that she imagines her mum and Holly listening to her sing from heaven.

Watch Erin showcase her skills and explain why she sings below.

Jesmond Care Home residents praise listening firsthand as ‘breathtaking’

Sandra Baxter, 70, a resident at Jesmond Care Home said: “It was wonderful to have Erin visit us and perform a couple of her favourite songs – she has such an incredible voice and to hear it firsthand was truly breathtaking.

“Music has such an emotive and powerful presence and I think I can speak on behalf of everyone when I say we thoroughly enjoyed Erin’s visit and hope she will remember us when she’s a worldwide superstar.”

Jim Hepburn was brought to tears by the performance. Image: Renaissance Care.

Jim Hepburn, aged 83, was also impressed. He said: “Erin is wonderful, she moved me to tears with her stunning singing voice. I have no doubt she has a successful future ahead of her.”

Jesmond Care Home is part of Renaissance Care Group, which currently owns and operates 16 homes across Scotland.

Holly Webb, activities coordinator, at Jesmond Care Home said: “Erin is really well-known locally as being a rising star and so when she said she would come and visit us we were delighted.

“We know the joy music brings our residents and to have someone with as much talent as Erin performing in the home was really special.”

To follow Erin Inglis’ career, follow her Facebook page and her YouTube channel.

Editor's Picks

