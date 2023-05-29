Rising star Erin Inglis wows Aberdeen care home residents with emotional singing

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverurie schoolgirl has impressed Aberdeen care home residents with her singing.

Erin Inglis – who has a huge following online – visited Jesmond Care Home in the Bridge of Don and performed a series of hit songs for the elderly residents.

Some of the residents live with conditions such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.

But they were left delighted when 11-year-old Erin sang some of her favourite songs, including It’s Okay by Nightbirde.

Erin has already built an impressive audience and reputation with her powerful vocals, with one of her songs reaching 46,000 views on YouTube.

Singing makes Erin Inglis feel closer to mum and sister

Erin previously told The Press and Journal how singing makes her feel better – and closer to her mum, who died when she was just five.

She lives in Inverurie with her dad, Scott, and sister Ava.

Her little sister Holly – Ava’s twin – died when she was born prematurely.

Erin told us that she imagines her mum and Holly listening to her sing from heaven.

Watch Erin showcase her skills and explain why she sings below.

Jesmond Care Home residents praise listening firsthand as ‘breathtaking’

Sandra Baxter, 70, a resident at Jesmond Care Home said: “It was wonderful to have Erin visit us and perform a couple of her favourite songs – she has such an incredible voice and to hear it firsthand was truly breathtaking.

“Music has such an emotive and powerful presence and I think I can speak on behalf of everyone when I say we thoroughly enjoyed Erin’s visit and hope she will remember us when she’s a worldwide superstar.”

Jim Hepburn, aged 83, was also impressed. He said: “Erin is wonderful, she moved me to tears with her stunning singing voice. I have no doubt she has a successful future ahead of her.”

Jesmond Care Home is part of Renaissance Care Group, which currently owns and operates 16 homes across Scotland.

Holly Webb, activities coordinator, at Jesmond Care Home said: “Erin is really well-known locally as being a rising star and so when she said she would come and visit us we were delighted.

“We know the joy music brings our residents and to have someone with as much talent as Erin performing in the home was really special.”

To follow Erin Inglis’ career, follow her Facebook page and her YouTube channel.