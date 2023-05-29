Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire A90 at Cortes reopens following three-vehicle crash The A90 Fraserburgh to Peterhead road was closed at its junction with the A952. By Lottie Hood May 29 2023, 3.06pm Share A90 at Cortes reopens following three-vehicle crash Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5782954/a90-cortes-junction-crash-shuts-road/ Copy Link 0 comment The incident occurred around 1.15pm. Image: Google Maps. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A busy section of the A90 has reopened following a crash at a notorious junction. The A90 Fraserbrugh to Peterhead road was closed at about 2pm following the crash at the Cortes junction. Three vehicles were involved in the incident however, no injuries were reported. A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2pm on Monday, May 29, we were made aware of a three-vehicle crash on the A90 near the Cortes Junction. “There were no reports of injuries. The road was closed while the vehicles were recovered.” NEW❗ ⌚ 14:30 #A90 Cortes Junction ⛔ CLOSED⛔ in both directions due to a collision Please #UseAltRoute where possible Approx. 5 minute delay in both directions @NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/kjqW5PVEJA — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 29, 2023 The road reopened at around 3.45pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
