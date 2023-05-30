Calls for lower speed limit on ‘hazardous’ A93 at Inchmarlo backed by councillors

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Slashing the speed limit at Inchmarlo would be a “small price to pay” to keep nearby pensioners safe crossing the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road, campaigners have claimed.

More than 100 people have backed calls for a new restriction down from 60mph to 40mph on the busy Deeside road.

A petition about the stretch, near the Inchmarlo Retirement Village, has now taken a step forward.

Marr councillors have backed the 121 signatories and have passed their worries up the decision-making chain.

Council officials think the road should remain at the national limit.

But now the Aberdeenshire infrastructure committee will consider local concerns.

‘Surely 300 elderly and vulnerable people should be listened to’ on ‘hazardous’ Inchmarlo stretch

Campaigners argue the section of road is “hazardous” due to poor visibility.

They have also complained about speeding on the stretch, often crossed by elderly residents to reach bus stops.

Bill Byth, of Inchmarlo, Brathens and Glassel Community Council, claimed the slower speeds would make the road “much safer and more comfortable” as a walking and cycling route.

A resident of the retirement village, Dr Byth told members that changing the speed limit would create a “smooth progression of traffic” from Inchmarlo through to Banchory.

He added: “We also have concerns about the welfare of the residents of the retirement homes.

“They have very considerable concerns about the traffic speed at the entrance to their community.

“Surely 300 elderly and vulnerable people should be listened to.

“Restricting traffic to 40mph seems a very small price to pay for the benefits to health, safety, sustainable travel and wellbeing.”

He said the volume of traffic going in and out of the estate was “enormous” due to residents owning their own cars.

Visits from care staff and multiple deliveries added to the busyness throughout the day.

Councillors back calls to consider lower speed limit at Inchmarlo on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road

Banchory and Mid-Deeside councillor Ann Ross backed the change having listened to his insight.

She said: “It is important that we listen and take into consideration what it is like for those trying to access and leave the retirement village whether on foot or by car with speed coming along A93.

“The residents of Inchmarlo are elderly and vulnerable.

“From an equalities perspective, their views need to be taken into consideration.”

The committee unanimously agreed her in supporting the speed limit change.

However, as the move goes against the advice of officials, it will be considered by the infrastructure committee.