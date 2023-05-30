Calls for lower speed limit on ‘hazardous’ A93 at Inchmarlo backed by councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Calls for lower speed limit on ‘hazardous’ A93 at Inchmarlo backed by councillors

A petition backed by more than 100 people called for the Aberdeen to Braemar road, near the Inchmarlo Retirement Village, to be lowered to 40mph.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The petition asked for the speed limit at the entrance of Inchmarlo Retirement Village to be reduced
The petition asked for the speed limit at the entrance of Inchmarlo Retirement Village to be reduced. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Slashing the speed limit at Inchmarlo would be a “small price to pay” to keep nearby pensioners safe crossing the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road, campaigners have claimed.

More than 100 people have backed calls for a new restriction down from 60mph to 40mph on the busy Deeside road.

A petition about the stretch, near the Inchmarlo Retirement Village, has now taken a step forward.

Marr councillors have backed the 121 signatories and have passed their worries up the decision-making chain.

Council officials think the road should remain at the national limit.

But now the Aberdeenshire infrastructure committee will consider local concerns.

‘Surely 300 elderly and vulnerable people should be listened to’ on ‘hazardous’ Inchmarlo stretch

Campaigners argue the section of road is “hazardous” due to poor visibility.

They have also complained about speeding on the stretch, often crossed by elderly residents to reach bus stops.

Bill Byth, of Inchmarlo, Brathens and Glassel Community Council, claimed the slower speeds would make the road “much safer and more comfortable” as a walking and cycling route.

A resident of the retirement village, Dr Byth told members that changing the speed limit would create a “smooth progression of traffic” from Inchmarlo through to Banchory.

The A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road at Inchmarlo Retirement Village. <yoastmark class=

He added: “We also have concerns about the welfare of the residents of the retirement homes.

“They have very considerable concerns about the traffic speed at the entrance to their community.

“Surely 300 elderly and vulnerable people should be listened to.

“Restricting traffic to 40mph seems a very small price to pay for the benefits to health, safety, sustainable travel and wellbeing.”

He said the volume of traffic going in and out of the estate was “enormous” due to residents owning their own cars.

Visits from care staff and multiple deliveries added to the busyness throughout the day.

Councillors back calls to consider lower speed limit at Inchmarlo on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road

Banchory and Mid-Deeside councillor Ann Ross backed the change having listened to his insight.

Councillor Ann Ross supported the Inchmarlo speed petition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

She said: “It is important that we listen and take into consideration what it is like for those trying to access and leave the retirement village whether on foot or by car with speed coming along A93.

“The residents of Inchmarlo are elderly and vulnerable.

“From an equalities perspective, their views need to be taken into consideration.”

The committee unanimously agreed her in supporting the speed limit change.

However, as the move goes against the advice of officials, it will be considered by the infrastructure committee.

