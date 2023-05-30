Golf: Murcar Links’ Bryan Innes feeling confident ahead of bid for third straight Aberdeen Links Championship

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Murcar Links Golf Club’s Bryan Innes never believed he would ever win the Aberdeen Links Championship… but this weekend he will start his bid for a hat-trick of titles at the Kings Links.

Bryan, 53, has stamped his authority on the tournament since the door opened to Aberdeen Pennant League team players due to dwindling numbers.

Bryan defeated Deeside’s Callum Bruce by one hole in the final at Kings Links last year, just 12 months after lifting the title for the first time with a 6&5 success over Bon Accord’s Matty Smith.

“Winning back-to-back Links titles is a great achievement and something I am very proud of,” said Bryan. “It was an event I didn’t think I could win.

“But having won one, you want two, then you want three. The mindset of a golfer is that you always want another one.

“When I learned the dates of the Links this year, I set out my plans around it.

“I’ve been practising well and my game is in good shape.

“I am keen to retain it and having the opportunity to win three successive titles is exciting.

“I’ll also play some Senior events and stay focused on making the North-East District team.

“It means I need to be a lot more selective over what I play in.

“My priority is qualifying for the Scotland side to play in the European Senior Men’s Team Championship in the Czech Republic in September.

“When you add in running a business and having children at key points in their education, you need to be really efficient with time management for practise.

“That said, I am enjoying the game and relishing the challenge ahead starting at the Kings Links.”

Caledonian’s Levi Ross won the Handicap Shield last year after beating Bon Accord’s Matthew Dunn by one hole in the final.

The Murray Cup was lifted by Northern’s Graeme Lowe, who defeated Alex Greig, of Bon Accord, by one hole.

Royal Aberdeen look to sort engraving slip-up after retaining Senior Northern Counties crown

Royal Aberdeen retained the Senior Northern Counties Cup at Cruden Bay.

The Balgownie lads defeated Elgin by six holes in the foursome pairs final after both teams had shrugged off challenges from around the north and north-east in earlier rounds.

Royal Aberdeen 2 raced into the final with successes over last year’s runners-up Boat of Garten, Royal Dornoch and Nigg Bay, while Elgin took the scalps of Nairn Dunbar, Newmachar, Tain and Moray.

Opening Royal Aberdeen pair John Johnston and Alan Joss secured a crucial seven-hole win over Elgin’s Steve Milne and Kevin Taylor.

Elgin club captain Jock Royan and Dave Hector did reduce the deficit with a one-hole triumph against Stephen Burt and Duncan Raitt, but the first match score proved decisive and the trophy headed back to the Granite City.

Alan said: “We are obviously delighted to retain the trophy.

“We can certainly claim to be an experienced team as we had a combined age of 250 years.

“It gives us a chance to rectify an oversight as we did not have the cup engraved last year!

“I’m sure we will have both inscriptions done ahead of next year’s tournament at Elgin.”

The Royal Aberdeen 1 team of Robert Inkster, Michael Lornie, Neil Stables and Michael Wilson clinched the trophy last season.

Murcar success in Watt Duffus

Rachel Polson and Victoria Neish celebrated a double success at the Watt Duffus tournament at Deeside.

The Murcar Links 1 duo not only took the individual scratch and handicap honours, but also helped their team-mates lift the team scratch prize.

Rachel, runner-up in the Aberdeenshire Ladies County Championship earlier this year, carded a two-under-par 70 to win the scratch prize, while Victoria returned a nett 68 playing off a handicap of 15.

Michelle Black and Kathleen Thomson were the other winning team members after the Bridge of Don club pipped Aberdeen Ladies 1 on countback following a tie on a 240-stroke aggregate.

The Aberdeen Ladies 2 team of Kim Watt, Debbie Milne, Carron Taylor and Joyce Howarth won the handicap team prize on a 225 total.

The three best team scores counted towards the final totals with the fourth discarded.