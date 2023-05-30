Kayleigh’s Wee Stars receive £20,000 boost from McDonald’s

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire charity has welcomed a £20,000 donation boost from McDonald’s across the region.

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars received the donation through a fund set up by the Scottish branches of McDonald’s earlier this year.

The charity provides financial support for families with a child who has a terminal illness and the donation will help them to support more people over more time.

Jonathan and Anna Cordiner founded Kayleigh’s Wee Stars after their daughter died from a terminal brain tumour.

Mr Cordiner, charity trustee and Kayleigh’s dad, said: “We’re so grateful to McDonald’s for this generous contribution – the funds will go a long way in helping families during their most difficult time.

“We’ve been experiencing more requests for grants and larger amounts so we are delighted to have this additional sum to ensure we meet those demands.”

Fund launched this year

The donation was made possible by the McDonald’s in the Community Foundation which was set up by the 16 franchises and 20 McDonald’s-owned restaurants in Scotland.

The money is raised through the 10p carrier bag charge and then distributed to different charities and organisations across the country.

Craig MacLean, operations consultant for McDonald’s, said: “Supporting our local community is of upmost importance to my team and me, which is why I was so pleased to see the McDonald’s in the Community Foundation officially launch this year.

“It means that each restaurant group can make meaningful contributions to charities in the communities that we operate in.

“Kayleigh’s Wee Stars is a fantastic organisation and helping families when they need it most.

“Often people don’t think about the financial impact having a terminally ill child can have, so charities like this are vital so parents and family members can focus on supporting their child rather than stressing about monetary issues.

“We’re so pleased to be able to help keep their great work going with this donation.”