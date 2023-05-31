Aberdeenshire pensioner ‘left with nothing’ after devastating fire destroys his home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire pensioner ‘left with nothing’ after devastating fire destroys his home

Steve Abrams, 81, has been taken in by neighbours after being left homeless following the fire.

By Chris Cromar
The fire damaged Mitchell Cottage showing the roof exposed to the elements.
Mitchell Cottage in Rora was gutted by the fire. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire pensioner whose house was destroyed by a devastating fire says he “has nothing left” after his countryside home burned to the ground.

Steve Abrams, 81, has been left homeless following the blaze which struck his home, Mitchell Cottage in Rora, near Peterhead.

Speaking to the Press & Journal outside the building’s charred remains, he described the scene as looking like “a bomb’s hit it”.

Smashed glass and debris were strewn around the site of the cottage, and the smell of smoke still lingered in the air.

A burned out shed where the fire stared, with debris lying beside it.
The fire started in the shed before spreading to the house. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

Only the beams of the roof have survived with what’s left of the interior exposed to the elements.

Heartbreakingly, the father-of-two believes the ashes of his late wife Kathleen – who died five years ago – have also been destroyed.

The urn which held them was in one of the bedrooms which was gutted by the fire.

All of his photos have also been destroyed. Only a bin, a jacket and some other objects remain intact within the house.

A close-up image of the ruined roof of the cottage, which is almost completely gone.
The roof on the home is almost completely gone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

However, Mr Abrams, who lives alone, was able to save his cat from the blaze as he managed to “grab” it and put it safely in the car as the fire ripped through the property.

Building went up with a ‘woosh’

Describing what happened on Monday lunchtime at his Rora property, he said the fire started in the wooden shed that is located in the garden and was used to house petrol cans.

These ended up catching fire, as did the 1,200-litre oil tank that was also located in the shed.

Mr Abrams described how quickly the fire escalated and the ferocity that it took off with, explaining there was a “woosh” sound, before quickly becoming out of control and overpowering the house.

The ruined cottage in a rural setting with a field in the foreground.
Not much remains of the ruined cottage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Luckily one of his neighbours saw what was happening and alerted him to it, with both men trying to put it out with a hosepipe. But these attempts were in vain due to there not being enough pressure in it.

Help from Rora neighbours after fire

Now without a home, Mr Abrams – who moved to Scotland with his late wife and daughters Nicola and Vicky from Lincolnshire in the 1980s – praised the help he has got from neighbours.

The former St Fergus Gas Terminal worker says “generous” residents of the small community of Rora – which lies six miles to the north-west of Peterhead – have really helped him in these dark past couple of days.

Looking through an open door at a fire-damaged washing machine.
The fire got everywhere inside the Rora house. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

One neighbour took him in to stay as he works out what the next steps are.

Mr Abrams said he has spent “all day” on the phone to insurance companies, who will come to assess the damage.

“Hopefully they can provide some financial assistance,” he said.

