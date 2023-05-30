Billy Dodds believes late kick-off time has prevented Caley Thistle from selling full Scottish Cup final allocation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds believes late kick-off time has prevented Caley Thistle from selling full Scottish Cup final allocation

The Hampden Park showpiece between Inverness and Celtic will kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

Billy Dodds believes Caley Thistle would have sold their full Scottish Cup final allocation had the showpiece match stayed in its usual 3pm slot.

Saturday’s final against Celtic has been switched to a 5.30pm kick-off, in order to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United on the same day.

Inverness were initially given an allocation of 10,000 tickets for the Hampden Park final, but have now been forced to hand back a number of unsold briefs – believed to be around 2,500.

Dodds believes the timing of the final has been a major factor in the uptake from Inverness fans being lower than normal.

He added: “I don’t think we’d have been handing as many tickets back with a 3pm kick-off.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle fans at Hampden for the Scottish Cup semi-final win against Falkirk. Image: Shutterstock.

“We’d have probably have sold another couple of thousand tickets.

“Whether it was the kick-off time, whether it was the travel, or whether it was ticket prices, it has certainly affected our fans.

“I’m not saying we’d have sold 20,000, but we would definitely have sold our allocation.”

Dodds believes Scottish showpiece should have stayed in traditional slot

Both clubs have taken issue with the scheduling, with Inverness revealing they wrote to the Scottish FA in the wake of their semi-final win over Falkirk in an effort to convince them otherwise.

Dodds, who has experienced Scottish Cup finals with Rangers, Dundee United and Queen of the South, feels the English final should not have been considered when determining the Hampden Park kick-off time.

He said: “The kick-off time is disappointing. I’m not going to shrink and hide from it.

“As a player, with what this competition means, I’ve always been brought up that the Scottish Cup is your showpiece – as a young boy and then whether I was playing or coaching.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds with the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS

“I’ve been involved with Dundee United and Queen of the South in a Scottish Cup final while coaching and I’ve won the cup as a player with Rangers.

“I’d have been disappointed on any of those dates – as player, coach or manager – if it wasn’t 3pm.

“It is our country’s showpiece. Should we just hide behind the fact English football has a bigger profile? Just accept that?

“Not for me. Get it out there. There is one half of the Old Firm and ourselves. People want to watch the game.

“It is our showpiece so to move it? Pretty poor, I’d say.”

‘I think it could eclipse Darvel against Aberdeen’

Inverness are aiming to pull off arguably the greatest upset in the history of the Scottish Cup, by thwarting Celtic’s efforts to secure a domestic treble.

Earlier in this season’s competition, sixth-tier side Darvel created shockwaves by defeating Aberdeen.

Given the Hoops’ outstanding form, Dodds believes an Inverness win would come as an even greater shock.

He also feels it would cap a remarkable turnaround from his side, who narrowly missed out on the Championship promotion play-offs after injuries had previously threatened to derail their campaign.

Dodds added: “I think it could eclipse Darvel against Aberdeen.

“The cup competition is all about fairytales, miracles – and it has happened already this season.

“And if it happens again, personally it would be brilliant for me, but it would just typify my bunch of players down there and what they have in them.

“To nearly reach the play-offs this year was incredible. I know they had it in them once the squad was fit, but they still had to win the games.

Caley Thistle line-up for their Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk at Hampden Park. Image: SNS

“I was telling every man and his dog that we’d win games when I got my players back, but it might have gone the other way.

“We might have lost games and I look like a fool.

“But I knew they would come good. We got to the Ayr game and ended up losing out.

“That can happen, but the players pulled off a minor miracle to get there.

”I’m hoping to do the same in the final.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

Graeme Shinnie led Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup glory eight years ago.. Image: SNS
Graeme Shinnie: 'We played in some mad Caley Thistle triumphs'
Graham Bayne in action for ICT against Celtic in 2005. Image: SNS
Stay solid and keep believing: Ex-striker Graham Bayne lays out path for Caley Thistle…
The moment where Leigh Griffiths' shot struck Josh Meekings' hand in the 2015 Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Winning appeal against Josh Meekings handball ban was pivotal on Caley Thistle's route to…
Billy McKay all smiles after opening the scoring in Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.
Duncan Shearer: Billy Mckay's impact will determine Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup hopes against Celtic
Kenny Cameron after Caley Thistle had won the Scottish Cup final against Falkirk in 2015. Image: SNS
Former chief Kenny Cameron hopes Caley Thistle's class of 2023 can experience same Scottish…
Inverness CT's David Raven (2nd from right) celebrates his goal with his team-mates.
Jamie Durent: Caley Thistle fans can embrace nostalgia for Scottish Cup final
Dale Stephen, right, alongside the late Tommy Cumming at the 2019 Scottish Cup semi-final between Caley Thistle and Hearts. Image: Courtesy of Dale Stephen
Caley Thistle groundsman wants cup triumph in memory of mentor
ICT's Cammy Harper, David Carson and Robbie Deas celebrate the 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final win against Falkirk. Image: SNS
Write Caley Thistle off at your peril, warns coach Barry Wilson ahead of Scottish…
A view of Inverness Caledonian Thistle signage in the stands before the Scottish Cup semi-final match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday April 29, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Falkirk. Photo credit should read: Steve Welsh/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
FA Cup final broadcast could lead to Scottish Cup final starting on a different…
INVERNESS, SCOTLAND - APRIL 08: Inverness manager Billy Dodds during a cinch Championship match between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Raith Rovers at the Caledonian Stadium, on April 08, 2023, in Inverness, Scotland. (Photo by Simon Wootton / SNS Group)
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds' message to his players - Keep calm and you…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]