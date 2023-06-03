Workshop helping give Union Street’s golden boot a new lease of life

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you have walked along Union Street lately you may have noticed a certain historic feature has gone walkabout.

The golden boot which hangs above the entrance to Gidi Grill at 263 Union Street has been temporarily relocated to an Aberdeenshire workshop.

Described as one of the street’s “favourite icons”, the boot has called Milne and Munro and Jones bootmakers home over the past century.

The unit lay empty for four years before the West African restaurant moved in last November.

Earlier this year, owner Mobalaji Adeniyi shared his plans to revamp the front of the restaurant, which included giving the historic boot a makeover.

Intricate work

The iconic feature is currently being revamped at SIR Joinery in Balmedie with specialist carpenter Roberts Reimanis, from Latvia, taking the lead on the intricate work.

Workshop supervisor Warren Stuart said if anything come into the workshop that requires intricate hand carving “it will end up on Roberts’s table”.

The plans to give the boot a new lease of life include stripping the wood of all paint and sanding it back to bare.

The carpenter, who has worked at the company for five years, has also had to create a new heel and craft an intricate thistle to be fixed onto the front.

“When it arrived at the workshop, it was almost falling apart,” Mr Reimanis said. “There were four big bits stuck together to make up the boot.

“I had to replace the heel because it was rotten and not fixable, and carve the thistle on the top of the boot which will be added back on when it is all done.

“I will personally glue it back together and get it to the sanding stage. We’re still in discussions with the owner about the the paint and colours, but that will be the next stage.”

Boot will return to Union Street soon

The team from SIR Joinery also completed a lot of the renovation works inside the Gidi Grill before it opened to the public at the end of last year.

During the work, they found an old dressing table inside which has also been revamped for the restaurant.

The revamped golden boot, which is believed to be at least 120-years-old, will remain at the workshop for a little while longer and then return to its home on the Granite Mile.

In pictures: Restoration of Union Street’s golden boot