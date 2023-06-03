Does climate change mean the Highlands will see more wildfires like Cannich?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Does climate change mean the Highlands will see more wildfires like Cannich?

A wildfire academic gives his view on what the largest ever UK wildfire means for the future of the Highlands.

By Cameron Roy
Wildfire expert Thomas Smith has been weighing in on what climate change means for the Highlands following the devastation at Cannich. Image: Simon McLaughlin, RSPB Scotland.
Wildfire expert Thomas Smith has been weighing in on what climate change means for the Highlands following the devastation at Cannich. Image: Simon McLaughlin, RSPB Scotland.

The Highlands has just been rocked by the largest ever UK wildfire near the village of Cannich.

Located around 45 minutes drive south-west of Inverness, it started on Sunday afternoon but is still burning six days later.

A section of land 18,285 acres large has been destroyed, with images of a 22-mile-long plume of smoke being captured by Nasa from space.

Footage shared from a RSPB helicopter shows the flames stretching into the horizon.

The scale of the destruction has left Highland communities wondering, could climate change cause more wildfires to be on the way?

An academic who researches and studies wildfires has been weighing in on what it will mean for the Highlands.

Thomas Smith has been researching and studying wildfires.

Thomas Smith, an assistant professor in environmental geography at the London School of Economics, believes climate change is playing a role in creating more wildfires.

Will Highland wildfires become more common due to climate change?

He told The Press and Journal: “Climate change is leading to longer dry spells, like the those we’ve seen this year in Scotland, and frequent heatwaves.

“Both of these play a role in determining ‘fire behaviour’, which describes how fast a fire spreads and with what intensity.

“If fires are spreading faster, they are likely to burn over exponentially larger areas, which might explain the number of large fires we’ve seen already this year, especially in Scotland.

Gamekeepers tackled the fire on the open hill before it spread to nearby forestry.
Gamekeepers tackled the fire on an open hill before it spread to nearby forestry. Image: SGA Media.

“These dry spells and heatwaves in the summer are happening more often because of climate change, and are likely to continue to be more frequent in future.”

But spring is by far the most common time for wildfires in Scotland, according to SFRS data.

Mr Smith explained: “Once the heather greens up, the moisture in the plant leads to a more fire-resistant landscape.

“Heat plays a role, as this helps to dry out the dead fuels and the heather shrubs while they are in their spring stage.”

Experts have warned many ground-nesting birds and frogs were destroyed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

This week, the Highlands experienced their hottest days of the year so far as temperatures soared to well above 20C, making it one of the hottest places in the UK.

How well did the fire service respond to the Cannich wildfire?

Due to the rising threat of wildfires, the ability of the SFRS to respond has come under great scrutiny.

Scotland has lost 1,100 firefighters since 2013.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has warned these cuts will reduce fire cover and has urged the government to invest in the fire service to continue the fight against wildfires.

Jamie Thrower, incident commander with Fire and Rescue Scotland pictured amidst the fire stricken woodland near Cannich.
Jamie Thrower, incident commander with Fire and Rescue Scotland surrounded by acres of destroyed woodland. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Mr Smith said: “Given the weather conditions and the terrain, it looks like the SFRS did a fantastic job with the Cannich wildfire.

“The head fire was over a mile long according to the satellite imagery, and yet in the space of a few hours on Tuesday afternoon, the fire was brought under control with a limited number of personnel.

“The combination of well-trained personnel, water bombing from helicopters, and suitable off-road vehicles on the ground were crucial to fighting this fire and stopping it spreading any further, as it had the potential to spread much larger than its final extent.”

A helicopter water bombs the wildfire in Cannich as a firefighter watches on.
Firefighters from Drumnadrochit guided the helicopter for water bombing. Image: Drumnadrochit Fire and Rescue.

Mr Smith believes most improvements in fighting wildfires have been made following training trips to Spain, California, and South Africa, to learn from more experienced teams there.

The use of drones and other technology to capture the location of fires and their behaviour is also becoming more prevalent.

What caused the Cannich wildfire?

The Scottish Fire and Rescue is investigating what caused the blaze, while Forestry and Land Scotland believe it may be linked to wild camping in the area.

Firefighters previously attended fires on four separate occasions near Cannich since last Tuesday.

Acres of woodland has been destroyed in the wake of the wildfire.
The fire burned for over five days covering an area of land three-times the size of Inverness. Image: Balintore Fire Station.

Due to increasing numbers of tourists to the Highlands, camping has become more popular in recent years.

Mr Smith said: “It’s important to understand that almost all of the fires in the UK are started by some form of human activity, either intentionally or accidentally.

“Better education around the use of barbecues and open fires is always welcome, although I think we need to move to a system that could ban the use of all open fires – including barbecues – under the most extreme fire weather situations.

“Cigarettes should be fully put out, ideally in water.”

