Aberdeen artist paints huge mural ahead of Nuart to showcase local talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen artist paints huge mural ahead of Nuart to showcase local talent

The 21-year-old said this has been the biggest project he has worked on by himself so far. 

By Lauren Taylor
Skeps with his mural at The Green. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Skeps with his mural at The Green. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

An artist has painted a huge mural at the site of the demolished Aberdeen market to showcase local talent ahead of Nuart.

Artist Skeps has been working on a beautiful portrait of a lady after being frustrated only one of the artists taking part in the festival are Scottish.

The 21-year-old wants to highlight the range of creative of talents in Aberdeen and the wider north-east.

Meanwhile, Nuart has encouraged Skeps – and other local artists – to get involved with the upcoming festival by signing up to take part.

Skeps has been working on the piece since Wednesday. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

‘There is talent in Aberdeen’

After using a grid process to map out the design Skeps then used aerosol cans to freehand paint the detailed and stunning mural.

The artist said this has been the biggest project he has worked on by himself so far.

“There’s no real meaning behind it,” he said. “I really don’t like painting hands and I don’t like painting ears so I made a challenge to myself to make sure they were quite prevalent parts of the project.

“I’ll have her dropping a poppy flower – that’s quite a meaningful flower to me.”

After starting in lockdown, Skeps can often be seen around Aberdeen painting murals and brightening up the city.

He told the Press & Journal he took on this project ahead of Nuart to highlight the lack of Scottish artists being invited to take part in this year’s festival and showcase that there is talent in the city.

Skeps said: “This year, out of the 13 artists painting for the festival, only one is from Scotland. That doesn’t take anything away from Katie who was chosen, she very much deserves it, I just think there should be more opportunity for local people – or even just Scottish people.

“Having one person representing the whole country, that really is a frustrating thing for me.

“So this is a bit of a statement doing something this size, on my own, out of my own pocket to prove a point there is talent within this city and that should be shown, and artists should be getting opportunities.”

The mural has been painted on the wall of a partly-demolished building. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Nuart says festival is ‘run by locals for locals’

A spokeswoman for Nuart Aberdeen said it would be happy for Skeps and other local artists to get involved with the festival.

She said: “The Nuart pieces sit alongside existing artwork in the city and we are very happy to work with Skeps or other artists, who can pop by the Anatomy Rooms at Marischal College, sign up, and get involved. Working with different artists and learning new skills can only enhance future festivals.

“Nuart is run by locals for locals and is dedicated to engaging with a local audience. It’s supported by local businesses, schools, colleges, charities, volunteers and many other organisations. One of Nuart’s core principles is its inclusive and open-door policy to all.

“Nuart Aberdeen is now recognised as one of the world’s leading street art festivals and a vital part of our cultural scene. Both the new and legacy pieces continue to inspire and challenge artists and visitors from all walks of life.

“As a curated festival, we are proud to work with artists from all over the world, who are chosen to bring their individual style of work and artistic ideas in line with the festival’s theme, which changes each year to keep it fresh.

“We’ve enlisted hundreds of local volunteers to help with Nuart Aberdeen, offering the opportunity to see how the team brings our city street canvases to life. These include Aberdeen’s Katie Guthrie, who has risen through the ranks and is now a Nuart artist in her own right.

“We’re also proud to offer a wide programme of supporting events, including schools engagement and public events such as Chalk, Don’t Chalk. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone from June 8-11.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Taste of Grampian 2023 proved a huge success.
Taste of Grampian 2023: James Martin roasts audience and local producers shine at food…
Image Police Scotland.
Man, 42, reported missing from Aberdeen
Police have cordoned off a street in Inverurie due to a disturbance. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
One man arrested and one in hospital following disturbance in Inverurie
Missing 13-year-old girl Safiyyah Hussein may be in Aberdeen. Image: Police.
Appeal to help trace missing 13-year-old girl who may have travelled to Aberdeen from…
abandoned rabbits found in Torphins, Aberdeenshire by SSPCA
Five abandoned rabbits in Aberdeenshire has SSPCA concerned
The A90 junction at Laurencekirk is notorious for crashes, speeding and near-misses. Image: DC Thomson.
Progress made in plans to upgrade notorious Laurencekirk junction
Todd Carty is starring in the classic whodunnit, The Mousetrap, heading for Eden Court in Inverness and His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. All images: Supplied by Matt Crockett
Todd Carty out to solve the mystery of The Mousetrap at Eden Court and…
Roberts Reimanis working on the wooden boot from Union Street
Workshop helping give Union Street's golden boot a new lease of life
The spire at the Priory nightclub in Aberdeen is in line for repairs.
Aberdeen nightclub bosses ordered to repair spire destroyed by Storm Arwen
2
Emma Hunter is expecting a busy summer as operations manager of the Aberdeen FC Community Trust.
Even in the off-season, Emma Hunter keeps her eye on the ball at Aberdeen…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]