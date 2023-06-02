Rachel Corsie: Sam Kerr’s Bayern Munich move reflects her quality – and SWPL’s

I’m absolutely delighted for my Scotland team-mate Sam Kerr, who has made the move from Rangers to Bayern Munich.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed Sam had signed a three-year contract with the newly-crowned German champions.

I think people anticipated that when Sam did decide to to leave Scotland she would move down south, so it was maybe a bit unexpected.

But it should be a good shock, because Sam has been a standout player in Scotland for a number of years now and really deserves this chance.

She’s only 24, but has already won SWPL 1 five times – four titles with Glasgow City and one with Rangers, plus the Scottish Cup, the League Cup and was named Scotland’s 2022 female player of the year.

Moving to Germany is the perfect opportunity for Sam to go and test herself in a new elite environment, it will be a huge – but exciting – challenge.

Playing domestically she’s been able to remain close to her family in Falkirk and has played in teams alongside her best friends, like Nicola Docherty, which has helped nurture her into the player she is.

But now she obviously feels ready to step outside of her comfort zone to go and experience living and playing in a different country.

I’ve never played in a country where English isn’t the first language, but have experienced the different cultures when playing in the United States and Australia – and I know Sam will have the most fantastic time in her new home.

The challenge will hopefully bring the best out of Sam on the pitch, too.

Bayern not only have some of the best German players, but some of the best players from all over the world, and this week they also announced the signing of Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder after the duo left Chelsea.

A big move which reflects SWPL’s increased standing in global game

To move directly from SWPL 1 to one of the biggest teams in Europe reflects where the domestic game has grown to.

Ultimately, it shows there are eyes on the Scottish league. There are people who clearly respect the direction it is going in and the players it is producing.

We’ve had other players move directly from Scotland to big clubs before, but this feels like one of the biggest transfers in recent years considering the growth of the game across Europe.

Other clubs in Scotland could learn a thing or two from Sam’s move.

Football is a business and other teams should see that investing in your players and giving them the required resources to develop can result in a big move which might provide a financial boost.

From a national team perspective, we want our Scottish players to be developing in the best environments and playing at the highest possible level.

With Bayern, Sam can look forward to, potentially, playing in the latter stages of the Champions League, while they will also be looking to retain the title next season – with her signing announced just days after Bayern pipped Wolfsburg to the Frauen-Bundesliga.

It will be a step up for her, but she has what it takes to do well. Sam is somebody who has a fantastic attitude and is a real team player.

She might have to bide her time to cement a place in the team, but Bayern have signed her for a reason and clearly believe she can help bring even more success to the club.

UWCL final might be most competitive yet

Wolfsburg and Barcelona will contest the Uefa Women’s Champions League final in Eindhoven on Saturday and I’m expecting it to be a really close final.

Both teams have been outstanding throughout what has probably been the best season of the competition yet. The tactical side of the game is constantly improving and the margins between the top teams are getting smaller and smaller.

It is almost impossible to predict who will end up lifting the trophy on Saturday night.

Both teams boast experienced big-name players and young talent, but Barca have an exciting young squad which includes a number of promising homegrown Spanish players.

Not only has it been the best season on the pitch, but it has been the biggest off it, too.

Record-breaking crowds have packed into the club’s main stadiums. I have already wrote about when I was at Wolfsburg’s semi-final clash against Arsenal at the Emirates – an experience I will never forget.

The final sold out well in advance, and the Philips Stadium is set to host the biggest crowd for a women’s game in the Netherlands.