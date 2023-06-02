Rachel Corsie: Sam Kerr’s Bayern Munich move reflects her quality – and SWPL’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Rachel Corsie: Sam Kerr’s Bayern Munich move reflects her quality – and SWPL’s

'Moving to Germany is the perfect opportunity for Sam to go and test herself in a new environment, it will be a huge - but exciting - challenge,' writes the Scotland captain.

Sam Kerr has left Rangers to join Bayern Munich. Image: Shutterstock.
Sam Kerr has left Rangers to join Bayern Munich. Image: Shutterstock.
By Rachel Corsie

I’m absolutely delighted for my Scotland team-mate Sam Kerr, who has made the move from Rangers to Bayern Munich.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed Sam had signed a three-year contract with the newly-crowned German champions.

I think people anticipated that when Sam did decide to to leave Scotland she would move down south, so it was maybe a bit unexpected.

But it should be a good shock, because Sam has been a standout player in Scotland for a number of years now and really deserves this chance.

She’s only 24, but has already won SWPL 1 five times – four titles with Glasgow City and one with Rangers, plus the Scottish Cup, the League Cup and was named Scotland’s 2022 female player of the year.

Moving to Germany is the perfect opportunity for Sam to go and test herself in a new elite environment, it will be a huge – but exciting – challenge.

Playing domestically she’s been able to remain close to her family in Falkirk and has played in teams alongside her best friends, like Nicola Docherty, which has helped nurture her into the player she is.

But now she obviously feels ready to step outside of her comfort zone to go and experience living and playing in a different country.

I’ve never played in a country where English isn’t the first language, but have experienced the different cultures when playing in the United States and Australia – and I know Sam will have the most fantastic time in her new home.

The challenge will hopefully bring the best out of Sam on the pitch, too.

Bayern not only have some of the best German players, but some of the best players from all over the world, and this week they also announced the signing of Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder after the duo left Chelsea.

A big move which reflects SWPL’s increased standing in global game

To move directly from SWPL 1 to one of the biggest teams in Europe reflects where the domestic game has grown to.

Ultimately, it shows there are eyes on the Scottish league. There are people who clearly respect the direction it is going in and the players it is producing.

We’ve had other players move directly from Scotland to big clubs before, but this feels like one of the biggest transfers in recent years considering the growth of the game across Europe.

Other clubs in Scotland could learn a thing or two from Sam’s move.

Football is a business and other teams should see that investing in your players and giving them the required resources to develop can result in a big move which might provide a financial boost.

Rachel Corsie, left, and Sam Kerr. Image: Shutterstock.

From a national team perspective, we want our Scottish players to be developing in the best environments and playing at the highest possible level.

With Bayern, Sam can look forward to, potentially, playing in the latter stages of the Champions League, while they will also be looking to retain the title next season – with her signing announced just days after Bayern pipped Wolfsburg to the Frauen-Bundesliga.

It will be a step up for her, but she has what it takes to do well. Sam is somebody who has a fantastic attitude  and is a real team player.

She might have to bide her time to cement a place in the team, but Bayern have signed her for a reason and clearly believe she can help bring even more success to the club.

UWCL final might be most competitive yet

Wolfsburg and Barcelona will contest the Uefa Women’s Champions League final in Eindhoven on Saturday and I’m expecting it to be a really close final.

Both teams have been outstanding throughout what has probably been the best season of the competition yet. The tactical side of the game is constantly improving and the margins between the top teams are getting smaller and smaller.

It is almost impossible to predict who will end up lifting the trophy on Saturday night.

Both teams boast experienced big-name players and young talent, but Barca have an exciting young squad which includes a number of promising homegrown Spanish players.

Wolfsburg in action against Arsenal at a sold-out Emirates. Image: PA.

Not only has it been the best season on the pitch, but it has been the biggest off it, too.

Record-breaking crowds have packed into the club’s main stadiums. I have already wrote about when I was at Wolfsburg’s semi-final clash against Arsenal at the Emirates – an experience I will never forget.

The final sold out well in advance, and the Philips Stadium is set to host the biggest crowd for a women’s game in the Netherlands.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scottish Football

Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: My Scottish Premiership team of the season
Some of the members who were at the latest Football Memories event at the Caledonian Stadium. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Inverness Football Memories project captured on film within SFA's week-long 150th celebrations
Rangers boss Michael Beale, left, and his Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou with the League Cup trophy. Image: SNS.
Questions about League Cup and Challenge Cup entry adds to Conference League concerns
Michael Rose in action for Coventry against Watford earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's Michael Rose leaves Coventry City after Sky Blues miss out on promotion to…
Mikey Devlin during a Hibernian training session. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin joins Livingston
Graham Bayne in action for ICT against Celtic in 2005. Image: SNS
Stay solid and keep believing: Ex-striker Graham Bayne lays out path for Caley Thistle…
Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty.
Former Aberdeen assistant Tony Docherty named manager of Dundee
Spain Park, the home of Banks o' Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Junior football: Buchanhaven Hearts win promotion to expanded Premier League
Dyce Juniors' Nick Gray and Buchanhaven Hearts' Jamie Matthew. Image: Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Junior football: Final promotion spot from Championship up for grabs
Coventry City's Michael Rose. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's Michael Rose ready if called upon to help Coventry City win play-off final…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]