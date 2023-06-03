Man, 42, reported missing from Aberdeen

A man has been reported missing from Aberdeen, prompting police to appeal for information.

Sammie Rabbeth, 42, was last seen in the Powis Crescent area of the city around 6.45pm on Wednesday, May 31.

He is described as being 5ft 10ins tall of slim build. When last seen, he was wearing a grey top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Police are now appealing to the public to help find Mr Rabbeth.

Sergeant Elinor Bosanquet said: “Our enquiries to trace Sammie are ongoing. The public are asked not to approach him but call Police Scotland immediately on 101, quoting incident number 0505 of Wednesday, May 31, or speak with any police officer.

“I’d ask anyone who has seen him, or can help us trace him, to contact us as soon as possible.”