Alcohol confiscated from youths in Elgin by police out on patrol

During youth patrols in Elgin town centre yesterday evening, police confiscated alcohol from underage youths.

Officers were out patrolling the town centre on Friday night when they found underage youth in possession of alcohol.

This included spirits, beer, tonic wine and cans of cider.

Reports of anti-social behaviour have been recorded in the town centre for more than a year.

Some areas including the bus station are said to be “no go areas” on Friday and Saturday nights.

Groups of youths from outside the town have been gathering in the area causing disruption, shouting and fighting.

Police have been stepping up patrols in Moray to discourage anti-social behaviour and to assure residents and businesses of a police presence in the centre.

Officers in Elgin posted an image of the array of booze that was taken from youths last night highlighting the work they do with the hashtag NoSoreHeadsTomorrow.