Alcohol confiscated from youths in Elgin by police out on patrol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Alcohol confiscated from youths in Elgin by police out on patrol

The aim of youth patrols is to discourage anti-social behaviour within the town centre.

By Ross Hempseed
Police shared the Elgin seizure on social media. Image: Police.
Police shared the Elgin seizure on social media. Image: Police.

During youth patrols in Elgin town centre yesterday evening, police confiscated alcohol from underage youths.

Officers were out patrolling the town centre on Friday night when they found underage youth in possession of alcohol.

This included spirits, beer, tonic wine and cans of cider.

Reports of anti-social behaviour have been recorded in the town centre for more than a year.

Some areas including the bus station are said to be “no go areas” on Friday and Saturday nights.

Groups of youths from outside the town have been gathering in the area causing disruption, shouting and fighting.

Police have been stepping up patrols in Moray to discourage anti-social behaviour and to assure residents and businesses of a police presence in the centre.

Officers in Elgin posted an image of the array of booze that was taken from youths last night highlighting the work they do with the hashtag NoSoreHeadsTomorrow.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Moray

Police and paramedics were seen at the scene of the crash in Lossiemouth.
Man charged following two-vehicle crash in Lossiemouth
Midsteeple Quarter director Scott Mackay thinks the enterprise model in Dumfries could be replicated in Elgin.
Pop-up shops and flats: What Elgin's high street could learn from Dumfries
Walkers crossing the River Fiddich
Moray walking festival returning with 40 events over 10 days
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Przemyslaw Wapniarski.. Elgin Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser bombarded woman with threats and lied to family that she was a…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Culley admitted three assaults Picture shows; George Culley. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; Unknown
RAF Lossiemouth serviceman spared jail for pub car park assaults
Graeme Cran will be taking up the kiltwalk to give back the Friends of the Neuro ward charity. Image: Graeme Cran.
Accountant who had brain tumour joins Kiltwalk for Friends of Neuro Aberdeen, as Highlander…
Wooden pirate ship tipped onto its side with broken wood at base.
'We can't afford this': More than £1,000 of damage caused to Lossiemouth nursery garden
A picture of a GPs desk with a medic on a keyboard of a computer. Also on the table is a blood pressure machine and a stethoscope.
'Perfect storm' facing Moray medical practices, say GPs
4
Staff at Tomintoul Distillery pose with members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team on and around the teams land rover.
Massive boost for Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team with Tomintoul Distillery partnership
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Elgin teenager found safe and well