Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

B974 Old Military Road closed near Cairn O’ Mount due to lorry fire

Police and the fire service are on the scene.

By Cameron Roy
The emergency services attended the scene at Clattering Bridge, near Fettercairn. Image: Google Maps.
The emergency services attended the scene at Clattering Bridge, near Fettercairn. Image: Google Maps.

The B974 has been closed near Cairn O’ Mount due to a lorry fire.

The road, otherwise known as the Old Military Road, runs from Banchory to Fettercairn.

The fire and rescue service were called to the scene at 6.52pm near the closed restaurant at Clattering Bridge, north of Fettercairn.

Two appliances, one from Brechin and one from Laurencekirk, attended the scene.

Police issued a statement on social media advising drivers to use an alternative route and stating people should avoid the area to allow emergency services access.

There have been no reported injuries.

Fire crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to make the fire safe.

The stop message informing the control room the fire was under control was received at 8.34pm.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed the last fire appliances left the scene at 9.31pm and crews left the scene in the hands of the police.

Police have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

