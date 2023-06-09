Charity appealing for PPE donations following successful Fraserburgh dolphin rescue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Charity appealing for PPE donations following successful Fraserburgh dolphin rescue

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) have a limited supply of mask and gloves which are required for them to carry out their rescue work.

By Ellie Milne
A drone shot of two dolphins surrounded by medics on the beach in Fraserburgh
British Divers Marine Life Rescue were called to Fraserburgh Beach after white-beaked dolphins came ashore. Image: Aberdeenshire Drone Services.

The Aberdeenshire branch of a marine rescue charity is appealing for donations of masks and gloves so they can continue their work in the region.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) only have a limited amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) to last the whole year.

Medics in the north-east put much of their supplies to use on Monday when they were called out to rescue white-beaked dolphins at a beach in Fraserburgh.

They dedicated hours to keeping the mammals up right and wet on the sand before several attempts at getting them to refloat in the water.

They were assisted by the police, fire service and the coastguard throughout the day, while members of the public kept them going with hot drinks and snacks.

Medics tried to keep the dolphins calm until they were returned to the sea. Image: Aberdeenshire Drone Services.

Appeal for PPE donations

Stacey Esson, charity coordinator for Aberdeenshire, said: “We would like to again thank everyone who came out to help at Fraserburgh.

However, we went through a lot of PPE during the rescue to make sure all our members, the other agencies and the public were protected, and now we’re running extremely low.

“The cetaceans we work with can pass zoonotic diseases to humans, so we protect ourselves with gloves and FFP3 masks.

“If there were any companies that would be willing to donate to us for future rescues, that would be a big help.”

Dedicated charity

BDMLR is a UK-wide charity which rescues marine animals, including seals and dolphins, across the country.

Last year, they responded to more than 3,100 call-outs.

The volunteer teams have to maintain their other equipment including life jackets, dolphin stretchers and training supplies, which they also have to continue fundraising for throughout the year.

Anyone who is able to donate can visit the Go Fund Me page, while companies with supplies are asked to get in touch via email to stacey.esson@bdmlr.org.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

CR0043318 Karla Sinclair story, Aberdeen. Food and drink story on Just Greek in Westburn Park, with owners Spyridon Varvatakos and Lefki Christodoulou. Friday 9 June 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
What to expect at new Aberdeen street food unit Just Greek - open in…
Joules store in Union Square with the windows covered.
Aberdeen and Inverness Joules stores shut despite promises to remain open
Offshore worker on Apache North Sea's Forties Charlie platform
Apache cuts dozens of Aberdeen jobs as workers slam 'political decision'
North-east politicians meeting with SSEN officers on Friday, June 9. Image: Mairi Gougeon and Andrew Bowie.
North-east politicians finally meet with SSEN over controversial Mearns plans
North Sea oil and gas firms have been hit by hefty taxation to help pay for people's higher energy bills.
Windfall tax: Minister says UK Government 'listened' to calls for change
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Police mistakenly destroy whisky collector's special gold decanter after taking it into evidence to prosecute a housebreaker who tried to steal it Picture shows; Argo Kivirand has complained to Police Scotland for destroying his expensive Glenfiddich 18-Year-Old Superior Reserve Decanter . N/A. Supplied by Whisky Auctioneer (gold decanter) & Darrell Benns/DC Thomson (Argo Kivirand) Date; Unknown
Police mistakenly destroy whisky collector's special gold decanter - now worth up to £1,000
Emily Findlay BEM has become a stalwart figure in Aberdeen's charity sector. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Emily Findlay's story tells of a special young woman who works hard to celebrate…
Iona Fyfe has been a longtime campaigner on the fair pay of musicians. Image: Iona Fyfe.
Iona Fyfe hits out at festival organisers for leaving musicians waiting THREE years for…
Berryden Road in Peterhead.
Peterhead mum 'absolutely disgusted' after finding lewd photo near school
Members of the team taking part in a training night ahead of the Mount Marathon in August. Image: Mount / DCT Media.
Mount cafe owners organise marathon for mental health charity, while Deeside church donates generator…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]