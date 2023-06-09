Coastguard launch rescue for injured climber on island cliff face near Barra

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A coastguard helicopter and lifeboat crew were called to rescue an injured climber on Pabbay, near Barra.

A fishing vessel near the island of Pabbay called Stornoway coastguards to report a climber in distress at 3.15pm today.

The man from a party of climbers on Pabbay cliffs injured his shoulder during their climb.

Barra lifeboat was launched and a helicopter from Inverness was dispatched to the scene.

Launched from Barra Island, Western Isles about twenty minutes ago – https://t.co/MTEvfLRObR — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) June 9, 2023

Teams took some time to assess the situation before trying to extricate the casualty from the cliffs.

The injured man was flown to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban and crew returned to base at around 4.35pm.