Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Coastguard helicopter forced to land at Aberdeen beach due to fog

The helicopter was transferring a patient from Prestwick in Ayrshire to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

By Chris Cromar
Ambulance and helicopter.
The helicopter was forced to land at Aberdeen beach. Image: Euan Campbell.

A coastguard helicopter was forced to land at Aberdeen beach this morning due to heavy fog.

The helicopter was transferring a patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) from Prestwick.

However, due to the adverse weather conditions, it had to land on the city’s Beach Esplanade at about 6.05am.

Helicopter on road and ambulance.
The helicopter on the road of the Beach Esplanade. Image: Euan Campbell.

This led to some disruption on the local road network, with people unable to access the Beach Esplanade from the Bridge of Don at Donmouth due to it being shut.

A coastguard spokesman said: “The helicopter came from Prestwick and the person was eventually taken to ARI.”

The A944/B977 junction at Dunecht. Image: Google Maps.
Lightning strikes in the sky
Could M&S be about to close its main Aberdeen store in St Nicholas Street. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
aberdeen road closures round up sign
There are plans to prevent the lack of rain harming the greens at Aberdeen's Murcar Links golf course.
The bold artwork by Manola Messa on Blackfriars Street.
Youngster creating their own art work. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. Saturday 10th June 2023.
Heather Worrall. Image: DC Thomson
Post Thumbnail
Forensic officers, wearing white suits and masks, examine the door of the property.
