Coastguard helicopter forced to land at Aberdeen beach due to fog

A coastguard helicopter was forced to land at Aberdeen beach this morning due to heavy fog.

The helicopter was transferring a patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) from Prestwick.

However, due to the adverse weather conditions, it had to land on the city’s Beach Esplanade at about 6.05am.

This led to some disruption on the local road network, with people unable to access the Beach Esplanade from the Bridge of Don at Donmouth due to it being shut.

A coastguard spokesman said: “The helicopter came from Prestwick and the person was eventually taken to ARI.”