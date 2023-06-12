‘Chris was a big character’: Mini enthusiasts to honour late member with charity run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Chris was a big character’: Mini enthusiasts to honour late member with charity run

A fleet of Minis will be spotted touring through Aberdeenshire this Sunday.

By Lauren Taylor
A platoon of Minis from the Aberdeen Mini Owners Club drove from Westhill through Strathdon to The Lecht in honour of long-time member Chris Jappy in March. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
A fleet of Minis will drive across Aberdeenshire this weekend in memory of one of their members and to raise funds for Friends of the Neuro Ward.

Chris Jappy – known as the Ginger Prince – died last year after a long battle with cancer.

The Mini enthusiast and keen photographer was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2012, which caused epileptic seizures – forcing him to give up his passion for driving.

On Sunday, around 50 old-school and new Minis will rumble across Aberdeenshire in his honour as part of the Cullen Cars and Cake Run.

The Aberdeen Mini Owners Club will set off from Bridge of Don, where there’s a memorial bench for Mr Jappy.

They will head north to Cullen, where they will stop at the community centre to meet up with family, including his mum May and wife Lorna.

Chris Jappy pictured with his wife Lorna, who painted the 20th anniversary Anchor at Kinnaird Head Lighthouse in Fraserburgh for Anchor. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

While there, drivers will be treated to some of his mum’s amazing home bakes.

The group will stop at Tarlair and Aden Country Park to take pictures and enjoy the stunning scenery – just as their friend used to love doing.

“Chris was a big character,” said Brian Pirie, Aberdeen Mini Owners Club member. “There were hundreds and hundreds of people at his funeral.

“We did a big long parade up to his funeral, and his mum, as soon as she saw the cars coming round the corner, was totally emotional.

“That’s why we’re doing this run, to let her know we still think about him and miss him.”

In March, the club organised the Mad March Mini Run – their first since 2019.

Drivers held up banners dedicated to Mr Jappy and made a poignant Mother’s Day shout-out to his mum too.

‘AFC and Minis were his two massive loves in life’

The Aberdeen Mini Owners Club has around 40 active members, with some drivers from Edinburgh and Glasgow planning to join the run.

Mr Pirie said the group “pulls together” to help each other out and is a chance for like-minded people to meet up.

After being diagnosed with a brain tumour, Mr Jappy was forced to give up his passion for driving after being diagnosed with epilepsy. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

The group rallied round Mr Jappy when he was ill and helped get his unique car, which was imported from Australia, back up and running so he could use it to get to his football matches.

Mr Pirie said: “He stripped his car because he needed to get something fixed on it, but then he got his diagnosis and had his licence taken away so we got together to get his car back up and running.

“We all got together to get his car up and running, and he used it to go to his Aberdeen football matches, he was a passionate Dons fan as well.

“Aberdeen FC and Minis were his two massive loves in life.”

Although people taking part are asked to dress as their car year, some plan to sport red and white in a nod to Mr Jappy’s love for the Dons.

The Cullen Cake and Car Run will start in Bridge of Don at around 10.30am on Sunday.

All participants will be asked to make a donation to Friends of the Neuro Ward before setting off.

To find out more about the group, search for Aberdeen Mini Owners Club on Facebook.

