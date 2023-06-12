‘Chris was a big character’: Mini enthusiasts to honour late member with charity run

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fleet of Minis will drive across Aberdeenshire this weekend in memory of one of their members and to raise funds for Friends of the Neuro Ward.

Chris Jappy – known as the Ginger Prince – died last year after a long battle with cancer.

The Mini enthusiast and keen photographer was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2012, which caused epileptic seizures – forcing him to give up his passion for driving.

On Sunday, around 50 old-school and new Minis will rumble across Aberdeenshire in his honour as part of the Cullen Cars and Cake Run.

The Aberdeen Mini Owners Club will set off from Bridge of Don, where there’s a memorial bench for Mr Jappy.

They will head north to Cullen, where they will stop at the community centre to meet up with family, including his mum May and wife Lorna.

While there, drivers will be treated to some of his mum’s amazing home bakes.

The group will stop at Tarlair and Aden Country Park to take pictures and enjoy the stunning scenery – just as their friend used to love doing.

“Chris was a big character,” said Brian Pirie, Aberdeen Mini Owners Club member. “There were hundreds and hundreds of people at his funeral.

“We did a big long parade up to his funeral, and his mum, as soon as she saw the cars coming round the corner, was totally emotional.

“That’s why we’re doing this run, to let her know we still think about him and miss him.”

In March, the club organised the Mad March Mini Run – their first since 2019.

Drivers held up banners dedicated to Mr Jappy and made a poignant Mother’s Day shout-out to his mum too.

‘AFC and Minis were his two massive loves in life’

The Aberdeen Mini Owners Club has around 40 active members, with some drivers from Edinburgh and Glasgow planning to join the run.

Mr Pirie said the group “pulls together” to help each other out and is a chance for like-minded people to meet up.

The group rallied round Mr Jappy when he was ill and helped get his unique car, which was imported from Australia, back up and running so he could use it to get to his football matches.

Mr Pirie said: “He stripped his car because he needed to get something fixed on it, but then he got his diagnosis and had his licence taken away so we got together to get his car back up and running.

“We all got together to get his car up and running, and he used it to go to his Aberdeen football matches, he was a passionate Dons fan as well.

“Aberdeen FC and Minis were his two massive loves in life.”

Although people taking part are asked to dress as their car year, some plan to sport red and white in a nod to Mr Jappy’s love for the Dons.

The Cullen Cake and Car Run will start in Bridge of Don at around 10.30am on Sunday.

All participants will be asked to make a donation to Friends of the Neuro Ward before setting off.

To find out more about the group, search for Aberdeen Mini Owners Club on Facebook.