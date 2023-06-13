McFly announce Aberdeen gig as part of their Power To Play UK tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

McFly announce Aberdeen gig as part of their Power To Play UK tour

The gig is one of a handful of extra dates added to the tour line-up following a demand for tickets.

By Michelle Henderson
Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter, Harry Judd and Danny Jones from McFly attending the Attitude Awards, at Roundhouse in London,
McFly have announced they will perform at Aberdeen Music Hall in November as part of their Power To Play UK Tour. Image: Shutterstock.

McFly have added an Aberdeen date to their tour to meet the demand of their huge following.

The pop band will take to the stage at Aberdeen Music Hall on November 9 as part of their Power To Play UK tour.

The gig is one of a handful of extra dates added to the tour line-up following a demand for tickets.

The four-piece band, made up of Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter, Danny Jones and Harry Judd, will play three shows in Scotland later this year, with gigs also scheduled in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The band will hit the road throughout October and November, taking their final bow in Nottingham on November 22.

Taking to social media today, the band said they are “buzzing” to visit Aberdeen later this year.

They wrote: “We’re buzzing to be adding some extra dates to the Power to Play tour in Aberdeen, Cambridge, Bridlington and Dublin.”

McFly announced to fans in May that they were hitting the road, playing a series of small, intimate gigs across the country.

The tour follows the release of their seventh studio album Power to Play.

Fans can expect to hear the group play a selection of new tracks from the album including their best-loved hits such as All About You, Obviously, Star Girl, One for the Radio and Shine a Light.

‘We couldn’t be more proud of this album’

Today’s announcement comes just days after the group celebrated the release of their latest album.

Band member Tom Fletcher took to his Instagram page to mark the occasion this week, speaking of their pride for their latest creation.

Harry Judd, McFly band member, playing the drums on stage in Manchester.
McFly will hit the road this October and November to promote the release of their latest album Power To Play. Image: Shutterstock.

He wrote: “ Power To Play is out today. We couldn’t be more proud of this album.

“We’ve made some different sounding albums over the years and whether you think of McFly as Five Colours In Her Hair or Star Girl or All About You or One For The Radio or Shine A Light, the thing that’s always tied all those songs together is when the four of us play live, and that’s what we’ve tried to capture on Power To Play.”

Tickets for their gig in Aberdeen will go on sale on Friday at 9am.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Midsummer Beer Happening will draw crowds of craft beer lovers from across the north-east. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Midsummer Beer Happening ready to welcome thousands of craft beer fans
The Food Wareshouse staff hold a ribbon outside the door as customer David Finch cuts it with scissors
Shoppers queue up from as early as 1am to be first inside The Food…
The new Macduff Aldi masterplan also features homes at the site.
Macduff Aldi back on track as new 'masterplan' for site is agreed by council
Preparations are under way in Union Terrace Gardens before the lawn is laid. UTG opened in December after a £30m facelift. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Digger prepares UTG lawn for turfing as Union Street pavilion is taken over
Police car parked outside house on Leslie Crescent
Investigation launched after woman's body found in Alford house
Owner Val Inglis outside Barking Mad Cafe in 2020.
Popular Aberdeen beach cafe Barking Mad to close after 'fraught four years'
Generic pics of CHC Scotia helicopters Sikorsky S92 helicopter on the Forties platform/.
Apache asset sale thought ‘likely’ after North Sea jobs blow
GMB general-secretary Gary Smith and Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour in Aberdeen.
GMB chiefs meet North Sea bosses in Aberdeen amid looming jobs ‘crisis’
Elton John will be bringing thousands of people to Aberdeen. Image; Marshall Arts / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen attracts tourists from all over the world as Elton John rolls into town
St Peter's Nursery on the Spital has been closed for years. It will now be put to auction. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Overgrown St Peter's Nursery in Aberdeen to go under the hammer after being abandoned…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]