McFly announce Aberdeen gig as part of their Power To Play UK tour

McFly have added an Aberdeen date to their tour to meet the demand of their huge following.

The pop band will take to the stage at Aberdeen Music Hall on November 9 as part of their Power To Play UK tour.

The gig is one of a handful of extra dates added to the tour line-up following a demand for tickets.

The four-piece band, made up of Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter, Danny Jones and Harry Judd, will play three shows in Scotland later this year, with gigs also scheduled in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The band will hit the road throughout October and November, taking their final bow in Nottingham on November 22.

We’re buzzing to be adding some extra dates to the Power To Play tour in Aberdeen, Cambridge, Bridlington and Dublin! Order a copy of Power to Play from our webstore by 4PM TODAY to gain access to a pre-sale tomorrow at 9am. Tickets go on general sale 9am Friday, see you there 🤘🏻… pic.twitter.com/tpg56Y4Jhq — mcfly (@mcflymusic) June 13, 2023

Taking to social media today, the band said they are “buzzing” to visit Aberdeen later this year.

McFly announced to fans in May that they were hitting the road, playing a series of small, intimate gigs across the country.

The tour follows the release of their seventh studio album Power to Play.

Fans can expect to hear the group play a selection of new tracks from the album including their best-loved hits such as All About You, Obviously, Star Girl, One for the Radio and Shine a Light.

‘We couldn’t be more proud of this album’

Today’s announcement comes just days after the group celebrated the release of their latest album.

Band member Tom Fletcher took to his Instagram page to mark the occasion this week, speaking of their pride for their latest creation.

He wrote: “ Power To Play is out today. We couldn’t be more proud of this album.

“We’ve made some different sounding albums over the years and whether you think of McFly as Five Colours In Her Hair or Star Girl or All About You or One For The Radio or Shine A Light, the thing that’s always tied all those songs together is when the four of us play live, and that’s what we’ve tried to capture on Power To Play.”

Tickets for their gig in Aberdeen will go on sale on Friday at 9am.