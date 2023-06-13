Two fire crews called to ongoing incident at Aberdeen Harbour

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two fire crews are in attendance at an incident in Aberdeen Harbour.

The call came into the control room at 1.57pm and crews from Aberdeen Central Fire Station were sent to the scene on York Street.

It is not clear what caused the fire, but it is believed to be at an industrial shipbuilding yard.

Police are in attendance and the road has been closed.

Gordon MacNaughton, who works at nearby Footdee public toilets, said: “I heard the fire alarm and looked out my front door and see black smoke coming out of the one sheds at 2.15pm.”

More as we get it.