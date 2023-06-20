‘We are here and we are open’: Aberdeen Salvation Army declares doors open for all

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen charity has said its doors are open for everyone – whether that is for a wee cuppa, meal, crafty club or even a historical building tour.

Situated in one of Aberdeen’s most iconic buildings, the Citadel has been home to the Salvation Army for over 140 years.

Over its history, the charity situated on Castle Street has been helping provide food, shelter or even a listening ear for many in the city.

Even throughout the pandemic, volunteers and staff were helping to provide four hot meals a week for those needing support.

But Major Peter Renshaw, commanding officer at Aberdeen Citadel Salvation Army, has stressed you do not have to need a hot meal to visit.

‘We want anybody to be welcome’

In fact, he said they even give tours of the historic building for anyone who is interested.

If people then want to stay for a meal or a cup of tea they are more than welcome to.

“Everybody knows the citadel building in Aberdeen,” Mr Renshaw said.

“We found recently that a lot of people think we’re closed and we’re not closed we’re open.

“We are at a part of town where no one seems to come. There’s no footfall here and it’s always been a poorer end of the town really.

“We want anybody to be welcome to come in.”

Speaking from his 16 years of experience as an officer with the Salvation Army, Mr Renshaw stressed the importance of building community from the Citadel.

Open from 10am-2pm during the week, the charity and its volunteers continue to provide four hot meals a week.

They also have a number of clubs running for people to help build community.

“It’s quite steady numbers,” Mr Renshaw, 53, said. “We have a drug and alcohol worker based in the building and there are people who are related to his line of work as well.

“There are also some older folk. We try and do as much as we can for people who are socially isolated.

“I think for most people the people we get are either retired or unemployed and they want something to fill their day with.”

Adapting to the needs of the city

The various activities include a board games club, community choir, craft group and even a tambourine club.

Mr Renshaw added these activities can help those struggling with mental health and addictions.

He said: “I’ve seen people in communities before who sink low into depression and particularly if they are people who have an addiction they will do whatever they can to feed their addiction if they are alone.

“I think if they have somewhere to come and someone to speak to and a little bit of something to occupy their mind, it lifts them from a depression or if they’re feeling low.

“So it’s just being available and I suppose it’s transient. We will adapt what we do according to the needs of the people who come in.

“We have a strapline on our building ‘Church in the heart of the city and for the city.’ It’s just to let people know that we are open and we are here to serve the city.”

The building on Castle Street is open from 10am-2pm Monday to Friday. To find out more, visit the Salvation Army website.