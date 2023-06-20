‘We are here and we are open’: Aberdeen Salvation Army declares doors open for all

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We are here and we are open’: Aberdeen Salvation Army declares doors open for all

The charity said they even give tours of the historic building for anyone who is interested.

By Lottie Hood
Peter Renshaw at the Salvation Army Citadel in Aberdeen.
Peter Renshaw at the Salvation Army Citadel in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen charity has said its doors are open for everyone – whether that is for a wee cuppa, meal, crafty club or even a historical building tour.

Situated in one of Aberdeen’s most iconic buildings, the Citadel has been home to the Salvation Army for over 140 years.

Over its history, the charity situated on Castle Street has been helping provide food, shelter or even a listening ear for many in the city.

Even throughout the pandemic, volunteers and staff were helping to provide four hot meals a week for those needing support.

But Major Peter Renshaw, commanding officer at Aberdeen Citadel Salvation Army, has stressed you do not have to need a hot meal to visit.

The Salvation Army Aberdeen Citadel pictured from Castlegate on a sunny day
The Salvation Army Citadel is situated on Castle Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

‘We want anybody to be welcome’

In fact, he said they even give tours of the historic building for anyone who is interested.

If people then want to stay for a meal or a cup of tea they are more than welcome to.

“Everybody knows the citadel building in Aberdeen,” Mr Renshaw said.

“We found recently that a lot of people think we’re closed and we’re not closed we’re open.

“We are at a part of town where no one seems to come. There’s no footfall here and it’s always been a poorer end of the town really.

“We want anybody to be welcome to come in.”

Major Peter Renshaw at the Salvation Army Citadel in Aberdeen.
Major Peter Renshaw. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Speaking from his 16 years of experience as an officer with the Salvation Army, Mr Renshaw stressed the importance of building community from the Citadel.

Open from 10am-2pm during the week, the charity and its volunteers continue to provide four hot meals a week.

They also have a number of clubs running for people to help build community.

“It’s quite steady numbers,” Mr Renshaw, 53, said. “We have a drug and alcohol worker based in the building and there are people who are related to his line of work as well.

“There are also some older folk. We try and do as much as we can for people who are socially isolated.

“I think for most people the people we get are either retired or unemployed and they want something to fill their day with.”

A photo inside the Salvation Army Citadel in Aberdeen.
The building hosts a range of different clubs including giving out hot meals four times a week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Adapting to the needs of the city

The various activities include a board games club, community choir, craft group and even a tambourine club.

Mr Renshaw added these activities can help those struggling with mental health and addictions.

He said: “I’ve seen people in communities before who sink low into depression and particularly if they are people who have an addiction they will do whatever they can to feed their addiction if they are alone.

“I think if they have somewhere to come and someone to speak to and a little bit of something to occupy their mind, it lifts them from a depression or if they’re feeling low.

“So it’s just being available and I suppose it’s transient. We will adapt what we do according to the needs of the people who come in.

“We have a strapline on our building ‘Church in the heart of the city and for the city.’ It’s just to let people know that we are open and we are here to serve the city.”

The building on Castle Street is open from 10am-2pm Monday to Friday. To find out more, visit the Salvation Army website.

