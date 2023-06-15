Fancy a free bubble tea? Cupp to open a new shop in Aberdeen with special giveaway

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the UK’s fastest growing bubble tea brands is coming to Aberdeen – and the first 100 lucky customers will be treated with a special giveaway.

Cupp is gearing up to open its first store in the Granite City – and its fourth in Scotland – next week.

The new store will be located next to Foodstory Cafe on Thistle Street and promises to be a welcome addition to the Aberdeen community and a treat for all bubble tea lovers.

The company, which was launched in Bristol in 2012 and now runs 31 stores across the UK, is known for its traditional methods and offering a wide range of exciting flavours.

Unlike other boba tea operators, Cupp uses fresh fruit purees, organic milk, alternative milk options, and bespoke brown sugar syrups to create its signature boba teas.

‘Come to CUPP for a free boba tea’

The Aberdeen store will open at 2pm on June 23 as a welcome boost for local business, bringing another empty unit back to life in hope of driving footfall to the city centre.

To mark the grand opening, Cupp will give the first 100 customers a free Boba Tea upon arrival.

It will also be offering 50% off all boba teas to everyone who comes through their doors for the rest of the day.

Founder Lee Peacock said he was excited to expand the brand to the north-east following the huge success of its three Glasgow stores.

He said: “We’ve seen an incredible response to the opening of our new stores across the country, with customers queuing around the block for a taste of our Boba Teas.

“We’ve had such an amazing response from our Scottish customers in Glasgow and we’re excited to expand across Scotland.

“We can’t wait to open our store in Aberdeen and bring our boba teas to the community.”