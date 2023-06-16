Over 500 properties in Kemnay affected by power cut

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Over 500 properties in the Kemnay area have been left with no power.

The outage around the Aberdeenshire village was first reported to SSEN at around 7.15pm.

It is thought around 537 properties have been affected by the fault – including 43 postcodes.

The Kemnay Golf Club has been affected, and so have some properties in Cluny, Monymusk and Craigearn.

An engineer is now on site and it is estimated power will be restored by 10.30pm.

A spokesman for SSEN said the cause of the fault is not yet known.

More as we get it.