Firefighters continue to tackle forest wildfire near Invergarry

Firefighters have been working through the night to battle a large wildfire near Invergarry.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRA) were made aware of a fire in the Tomdoun area at around 2.30pm on Friday.

Two appliances were first sent to the incident near Tomdoun Road, west of Invergarry.

At the height of the blaze, a total of six appliances were in attendance.

Crews from across Highland have been engaged in firefighting in Invergarry at Tomdoun from 1430 today. Scaled back overnight before helicopter operations are planned to resume in the morning 🚁 🔥 🤝 Great teamwork again between crews 🚒#invergarry #wildfire #forestfire pic.twitter.com/cgNY9nHR2d — Fort William Fire Station (@FortStation) June 16, 2023

Throughout the night, fire crews battled to control the flames.

Fort Augustus Fire Station described the incident as a “large forest fire” on Facebook.

It is not clear what started the fire at this point.

Fire crews work as a team to tackle wildfire

This morning, fire crews from Glenelg, Invergordon and Dingwall remain at the scene.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed firefighters from Fort William and Spean Bridge were making their way north to assist with the operation.

A helicopter is also expected to arrive on the scene to resume water bombing the area.

Fire crews have taken to social media to share a series of images showcasing the scale of the forest fire.

An image, shared by Fort William Fire Station, shows a large plume of smoke rising from the forest floor.

Firefighters from Fort Augustus Fire Station have also shared a series of pictures on Facebook, describing the incident as a “large forest fire.”

The wildfire is the latest in a string of incidents reported across the north and north-east in recent weeks.

More as we get it.