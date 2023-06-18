Police looking for man and woman following disturbance in Stonehaven

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are trying to track down a man and a woman following a disturbance in Stonehaven.

The incident happened on the town‘s busy High Street between 3.30pm and 4pm on Saturday.

Officers are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area to piece what happened and trace the pair.

The man has been described as white, of a slim build, and in his late 20s to mid-30s.

He has short, light, brown hair and was wearing a white T-shirt with a red logo across the front.

The woman, who is believed to also be in her late 20s to mid-30s, was white and with long dark hair.

At the time, she was wearing a black windbreaker jacket with pink letters on the back.

Appeal for information

PC Samara Murray is asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstance surrounding the incident.

She said: “We are keen to trace both individuals to ensure they are safe and well.

“The High Street was very busy yesterday and I am appealing to anyone who was in that area who may have seen the man and woman to contact us.

“Any small piece of information could prove vital in helping us locate those involved.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 2815 of June 17.