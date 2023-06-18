Royal Highland Show to host British Wool fashion show

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

British Wool is set to hold a fashion show during each day of the Royal Highland Show next week.

Aimed at showcasing the best of British wool across a range of renowned Scottish brands, the Flock to Fashion shows take place from Thursday 22 to Sunday 25 June at 2pm.

The shows will feature models, all with an agricultural background, to debut the latest collections from brands such as Harris Tweed Hebrides, Lochcarran of Scotland and Eribé Knitwear.

In addition to the fashion show, British Wool will have a dedicated stand in the retail area, giving attendees the chance to browse locally sourced woollen products.

From stylish knitwear to luxurious blankets, there will be a trove of goods available for those seeking high-quality wool furnishings and fashion.

Graham Clark, marketing director at British Wool, said: “The fashion show is a chance for us to highlight Britain’s rich textile heritage and the timeless appeal of British wool.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to bring together iconic Scottish brands – from the traditional elegance of Harris Tweed to the contemporary pieces from Eribé Knitwear, as well as other British brands such as Peregrine, Glencroft and Aubin. It’s an event not to be missed.

“We’ll also have some exclusive show offers for visitors to shop the brands and support local British farmers in the process.”

Visitors to the show will have the chance to see the World Shearing Championships, sample delicious local food and drink at Scotland’s Larder, and see some live music at the Royal Highland Hoolie.