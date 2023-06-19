Wet start to Monday causes transport delays

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Heavy rain caused chaos on the roads this morning, as the sunny spell finally broke across the north and north-east.

The Met Office had issued a yellow warning for rain which was due to be in place until noon – but it was lifted early as conditions began to improve.

However, two commuter routes were badly affected by flash flooding – causing delays early on.

The Coast Road was closed between Altens and Aberdeen South Harbour and there was a 20-minute delay on the Parkway near Persley Bridge.

Disruption was also reported on the AWPR at Westhill.

Meanwhile, trains were cancelled due to rain on the line between Inverkeithing and Aberdeen, with delays also due to speed restrictions.

The train line at Montrose was also closed due to a person being hit by a train.

A yellow warning came into force at 7pm last night, with heavy rain hitting the west and north-east.