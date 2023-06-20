South College Street in Aberdeen to partly reopen tomorrow while more works continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

South College Street in Aberdeen to partly reopen tomorrow while more works continue

Aberdeen City Council says traffic lights at the new junction on North Esplanade West will also be switched on tomorrow.

By David Mackay
Looking south on South College Street with road surface ripped up and crews working on road.
The southern section of South College Street will still remain closed until next month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A section of South College Street in Aberdeen is due to reopen tomorrow after months of roadworks.

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed the section from Wellington Place to the Millburn Street and Palmerston Place junction will be open again from Wednesday.

However, it is still expected to be next month before the remaining southern section of South College Street leading to Riverside Drive can be used again.

From tomorrow, traffic signals will also be switched on to allow drivers to turn right from North Esplanade West into Palmerston Place at the new junction.

South College Street will reopen from its junction with Wellington Place to Millburn Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

However, drivers exiting Palmerston Place will only be able to turn left on to North Esplanade West.

A second left turn lane from Palmerston Place will come into use during the autumn following further utility works.

What changes are coming to South College Street?

Plans to improve South College Street have been on the cards for nearly 20 years but work only began in summer last year.

Since then, there have been a series of road closures as part of a £7 million project to ease congestion on the busy road.

Road widening works and new routes for pedestrians and cyclists are part of the project to help ease the flow of traffic, especially for buses.

Congestion has been made worse during the recent South College Street works due to roadworks across Aberdeen. 

A view down South College Street, where roadworks have been ongoing since last June. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The main changes at South College Street include:

  • Another traffic lane along South College Street from Bank Street to Wellington Place
  • Another lane on Palmerston Place
  • A new traffic signal-controlled junction between Palmerston Place and North Esplanade West
  • Changes to parking and loading areas on South College Street from Millburn Street to Riverside Drive
  • Alterations at the existing traffic light-controlled junctions between South College Street and Wellington Place, as well as the one further south between South College Street, Millburn Street and Palmerstone Place, which include new approach lanes.

Aberdeen’s traffic nightmare: When will it end?

[[title]]