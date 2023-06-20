South College Street in Aberdeen to partly reopen tomorrow while more works continue

A section of South College Street in Aberdeen is due to reopen tomorrow after months of roadworks.

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed the section from Wellington Place to the Millburn Street and Palmerston Place junction will be open again from Wednesday.

However, it is still expected to be next month before the remaining southern section of South College Street leading to Riverside Drive can be used again.

From tomorrow, traffic signals will also be switched on to allow drivers to turn right from North Esplanade West into Palmerston Place at the new junction.

However, drivers exiting Palmerston Place will only be able to turn left on to North Esplanade West.

A second left turn lane from Palmerston Place will come into use during the autumn following further utility works.

What changes are coming to South College Street?

Plans to improve South College Street have been on the cards for nearly 20 years but work only began in summer last year.

Since then, there have been a series of road closures as part of a £7 million project to ease congestion on the busy road.

Road widening works and new routes for pedestrians and cyclists are part of the project to help ease the flow of traffic, especially for buses.

Congestion has been made worse during the recent South College Street works due to roadworks across Aberdeen.

The main changes at South College Street include: