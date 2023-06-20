Public asked for views on potential new Stagecoach service for Aberdeenshire

Feedback is being sought on plans to introduce a new Stagecoach service that would restore the connection between Stonehaven and the Portlethen shopping centre.

It is hoped the hourly X6 service would improve access to the Gateway Business Park and Altens Industrial Estate.

It is planned to also serve Cove, providing new travel opportunities to the south of the city.

Changes to timetables between Aberdeen and Stonehaven, including Portlethen, Newtonhill and Chapelton are also being proposed.

Last year, Stagecoach came under fire for repeated cancellations on the X7 service connecting Aberdeen and Dundee – leaving north-east youngsters “stranded and unsafe” on the coastal route.

The company has said the X7 will continue, but shorter journeys operated between Aberdeen and Stonehaven will be replaced by the X6.

Members of the public will get the chance to have their say on the proposed changes at Stonehaven Town Hall on Wednesday June 28.

The proposals come following a review of the network and travel patterns, and the changes are hoped to reflect customer demand.

Many of the proposals are a direct result of feedback received from customers and the wider community.

Improving ‘punctuality’ of services

Daniel Laird, commercial director for Stagecoach Bluebird explained the timetable changes will improve the punctuality of existing services.

He said: “We invite customers to give their feedback about our planned revisions to the Stonehaven corridor bus network.

“Everything we have planned is to best use our fleet of buses to meet the travel habits in the area as well as improve the punctuality of the services.

“We continue to invest in our people and in our fleet so that we can deliver improved services to our customers.”

Stagecoach plans to introduce the new timetables in August 2023, once feedback from customers has been gathered and final adjustments have been made.

Consultation events will be held at Stonehaven Town Hall on June 28 from 7pm until 9pm.

There will also be a chance to have your say at the Union Square Bus Station on June 28 from 7am until 9am and then later from 4pm until 6pm.

Feedback can also be submitted via email before Thursday, July 6.

Full details of the proposed changes can be found online.