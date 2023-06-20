Public asked for views on potential new Stagecoach service for Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public asked for views on potential new Stagecoach service for Aberdeenshire

The new service is also planned to serve Cove, providing new travel opportunities to the south of the city.

By Lauren Taylor
Stagecoach bus as over 40 Inverness journeys cancelled.
Stagecoach is asking for the public's opinion on proposals for a new service. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Feedback is being sought on plans to introduce a new Stagecoach service that would restore the connection between Stonehaven and the Portlethen shopping centre.

It is hoped the hourly X6 service would improve access to the Gateway Business Park and Altens Industrial Estate.

It is planned to also serve Cove, providing new travel opportunities to the south of the city.

Changes to timetables between Aberdeen and Stonehaven, including Portlethen, Newtonhill and Chapelton are also being proposed.

Last year, Stagecoach came under fire for repeated cancellations on the X7 service connecting Aberdeen and Dundee – leaving north-east youngsters “stranded and unsafe” on the coastal route.

The company has said the X7 will continue, but shorter journeys operated between Aberdeen and Stonehaven will be replaced by the X6.

Members of the public will get the chance to have their say on the proposed changes at Stonehaven Town Hall on Wednesday June 28.

The proposals come following a review of the network and travel patterns, and the changes are hoped to reflect customer demand.

Many of the proposals are a direct result of feedback received from customers and the wider community.

The X6 will replace some of the shorter X7 routes. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Improving ‘punctuality’ of services

Daniel Laird, commercial director for Stagecoach Bluebird explained the timetable changes will improve the punctuality of existing services.

He said: “We invite customers to give their feedback about our planned revisions to the Stonehaven corridor bus network.

“Everything we have planned is to best use our fleet of buses to meet the travel habits in the area as well as improve the punctuality of the services.

“We continue to invest in our people and in our fleet so that we can deliver improved services to our customers.”

Stagecoach plans to introduce the new timetables in August 2023, once feedback from customers has been gathered and final adjustments have been made.

Consultation events will be held at Stonehaven Town Hall on June 28 from 7pm until 9pm.

There will also be a chance to have your say at the Union Square Bus Station on June 28 from 7am until 9am and then later from 4pm until 6pm.

Feedback can also be submitted via email before Thursday, July 6.

Full details of the proposed changes can be found online.

