Children’s charity and Codonas team up for relaxed day for children with disabilities

We Too! has organised the event to make going to the funfair easier for some families.

By David Mackay
Looking up at the Codonas big wheel on a sunny day.
Codona's promises weekend entertainment. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

Codonas has teamed up with charity We Too! to run the first-ever Dream Night at the funfair for children with disabilities.

The outdoor event will be held on Sunday, July 2 specifically to make the surroundings more comfortable for youngsters with additional needs.

There will be reduced numbers to ensure it isn’t too busy and there will be no music to reduce the chance of them being overwhelmed.

It is hoped the capped numbers will mean there will be less time for children and families to wait for rides.

Why has We Too! organised Codonas event?

We Too! Was formed in Aberdeen in 2015 by a parent looking for activities for their son with the idea of producing a what’s on guide.

Today it empowers families of children with life-long disabilities while running “relaxed” sessions across the north-east, receiving the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2020.

Phionna McInnes, chief executive of We Too!

Phiona McInnes, chief executive of We Too!, said: “We Too! has grown and developed ‘relaxed sessions’, over a number of years with Codonas.

“We’re thrilled Codonas can see the value of our work and gifted this evening for us to fundraise and continue our work.

“We hope that Dream Night will provide a unique and memorable experience for families who may not have had the chance to enjoy the funfair before due to sensory considerations.”

How can you attend Dream Night?

Dream Night will run from 6.30pm to 8pm on Sunday, July 2 and will include access to all of the outdoor rides at the park.

The food kiosk will be open to buy food but people are welcome to bring along their own snacks.

The indoor section of Codonas will still be open to the public during the event. There are no outdoor toilets at the park but quieter indoor toilets have been identified.

People will need a ticket to attend. Tickets cost £15 and can be bought online HERE with proceeds supporting We Too!

